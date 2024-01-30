Jackie Stoffel, Krista Saxton named finalists for Minnesota Teacher of the Year

Jan. 29—ST. PAUL — Bemidji Area Schools'

Jackie Stoffel and

Cass Lake-Bena's

Krista Saxton have been named among 158 finalists in the running for 2024 Minnesota Teacher of the Year.

According to a release, this year's candidate field is the third largest since 2000. Candidates have accepted their nominations and completed the required materials to become eligible for the honor.

"The program celebrates the tradition of excellence in teaching in Minnesota," a release said. "Eligible candidates include pre-kindergarten through twelfth grade, Early Childhood Family Education and Adult Basic Education teachers, from public or private schools."

An independent panel of leaders in the fields of education, business, government, nonprofit and philanthropy will read candidates' portfolios over the next few weeks and narrow the list to a group of semifinalists.

In March, the panel will reconvene and review additional materials from the semifinalists to choose a group of finalists.

A Minnesota Teacher of the Year banquet is set for Sunday, May 5, at the St. Paul RiverCentre.