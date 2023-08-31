Jackie Stoffel named Bemidji's 2023 Teacher of the Year

Aug. 30—BEMIDJI — Recognized for her efforts in promoting inclusion and helping disabled students thrive, Jackie Stoffel was named Teacher of the Year at the Bemidji Education Association's annual all-faculty event on Wednesday at Bemidji High School.

Stoffel has taught for 11 years and currently teaches general physical education, Unified physical education and developmental adaptive physical education at Bemidji High School.

Kate Pearson of the Bemidji Education Association took the stage to present the award and detail Stoffel's many accomplishments throughout her career at the high school.

"A few years ago Jackie started teaching a Unified PE class for disabled and non-disabled students," Pearson explained. "Within the program, Jackie teaches non-disabled partners about the challenges students face and how to adapt to their needs. Through these classes, special education students are thriving, making friendships and anticipating activities with all of their peers."

Largely due to Stoffel's efforts in promoting inclusivity within the school district, BHS was named a Unified Champion School. In 2021, the Bemidji school district became the first in the state to

implement Unified programming

district-wide, allowing the district to partner with Special Olympics to expand Unified activities to Bemidji Middle School and elementary schools.

In February, under Stoffel's direction, BHS hosted its first-ever

Unified Basketball game,

with Bemidji picking up a 54-40 win against Menahga. The stands were packed with supportive fans who erupted in cheers every time a basket was scored by either team.

"We were unified as a human race, accepting everyone and every ability of the players on both teams during that game. Positivity and support were felt throughout the gym," Pearson said. "Jackie has helped foster an atmosphere of complete inclusion at BHS and is a pioneer in the state for Special Olympics and the Unified program."

After accepting the award, Stoffel expressed her gratitude and stressed the importance that teamwork plays in her accomplishments.

"I'd like to thank the BEA for putting on these awards today and recognizing teachers and staff. I'm humbled to be receiving this award," she said. "I've never been in an individual sport, I've always been in a team sport. Many would argue it's because I'm not athletic enough to do the individual sports, but I like to think it's because I value teamwork and learning from others."

Stoffel thanked the people in her life who have helped her throughout her teaching career, including those who have helped the Unified program find success in Bemidji.

"It's no secret that I'm up here because of the Unified programming," Stoffel said. "I truly believe that anything successful — whether it's in life, relationships, business, education — is never done by one person and that's definitely the case with the Unified program. It's a team, so I'd like to take this opportunity to thank the people that are involved in getting the program to where it is at today."

The Lay Educator of the Year award was also presented at the event, which is given to someone not employed by the district but who supports public education and gives their time and energy to further the mission of the district.

Pearson described this year's recipient as "atypical" and "unconventional," yet very deserving of the accolade. Accompanied by plenty of cheering from the crowd, the Lay Educator of the Year award was presented to Rudy, a therapy dog who has served at Horace May Elementary for the past two years.

"Now I know what some of you may be thinking, 'How in the world could we have selected a dog as the lay educator?' Well it's simple — Rudy is not just an ordinary dog," Pearson said. "He is a canine specifically trained to work with people in a school setting."

Pearson explained the importance of therapy dogs in schools, noting their ability to help students process stress and deal with mental health concerns.

"Through their sweet demeanor and unconditional love, they offer a unique form of support that can have therapeutic benefits to those who face difficult challenges," she said. "As the need for lessons in self-regulation increases in all of our schools, therapy dogs such as Rudy help by providing an atmosphere of calm, comfort and safety, allowing dysregulated students to divert their attention away from their stressful situation toward one that produces pleasure."

Instead of the key chain and Green Mill gift card typically given to recipients of the award, Rudy was gifted an engraved dog bone charm for his collar and a gift card to Pets Plus.

"Rudy was made for this job — he loves kids and they love him right back," Rudy's handler, Sarah Erickson, said to attendees. "But he's really good at the hard stuff too. His presence can do what words can't, and for that, he's deserving of every praise that will ever come his way."

The Support Professional of the Year award was also presented, this year going to Jenni Rockensock. While her official job title is lead secretary at Gene Dillon Elementary, to colleagues and students she's much more than that.

"Jen wears many hats — she is a secretary, friend, counselor, principal, substitute teacher, creative problem-solver, scheduling guru, confidant, manager, graphic designer, janitor, playground supervisor and cook, just to name a few," Pearson said. "She is the glue that holds that school together, a champion for children and staff, and an ambassador for all the wonderful things our school district represents."

In addition to her typical job duties, Rockensock worked as a para for the extended school year program, received her short-call substitute teaching license and even went through training so she is able to substitute for custodial staff in the evenings.

"From the moment she walks in the door before 7 a.m. to the end of the day, you'll find her in the office with a smile on her face and a can-do attitude, treating each person who enters with respect and value," Pearson said, reading a note from Rockensock's colleague. "There's a calm gentleness about her that's both welcoming and genuine. Building positive relationships comes naturally to her."

Rockensock graciously accepted the award as applause filled the room.

"As most of you know, I don't like to be in the limelight so I'm just going to be very short," Rockensock said to attendees. "I thank you all and I'm very honored to work with some wonderfully talented people."

Special recognition was also given to employees who have served the school district for 15, 20, 25 and 30 years.

Ahead of the school year starting on Tuesday, Sept. 5, Superintendent Jeremy Olson took the stage to encourage staff and kick the year off with a positive mindset.

"We are in a time where education is more needed now than any other time in history because the need has never been higher, the stakes have never been higher," Olson said. "When I use the term educators I don't mean just teachers in the classroom, I mean every single person that works together to put this school year together.

"We all work together to make this happen, to make a great experience for students, to improve instruction and to move us forward."