Jackie Weaver says end to virtual council meetings would be 'dreadful'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jack Hardy
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ms Weaver found herself an unlikely celebrity when a video of a chaotic meeting of Handforth Parish Council, which she was hosting, went viral - PA
Ms Weaver found herself an unlikely celebrity when a video of a chaotic meeting of Handforth Parish Council, which she was hosting, went viral - PA

Jackie Weaver, the parish council clerk who became an internet star, has urged the Government to rethink a “dreadful” decision to end virtual council meetings.

Ms Weaver found herself an unlikely celebrity when a video of a chaotic meeting of Handforth Parish Council, which she was hosting, went viral.

The format which helped propel Ms Weaver to fame, however, may now be under threat after a government minister wrote to councils saying meetings over Zoom may no longer be possible.

Luke Hall, minister for regional growth and local government, said the Government was currently facing too much pressure to fit in the legislation required to allow such meetings to continue.

Ms Weaver, who is chief officer of the Cheshire Association of Local Councils, told BBC Radio Derby she was opposed to the move.

She said: "I think all the evidence is out there to show that actually Zoom has done more... [and] has been instrumental in getting people involved.

"We can see it in the figures [with] people turning up. We are seeing it in the people that are showing interest in elections.

"I am not saying all council meetings should be held virtually and I know a lot of my councils are keen to get back to face-to-face meetings, but it would be so helpful, so valuable to be able to hold Zoom meetings."

The Local Government Association has also called for the decision to be reversed, saying the return of face-to-face meetings would pose “significant” challenges to local authorities.

Recommended Stories

  • Radio host fired for comparing black women’s skin to shades of toast

    ‘I may get into trouble for this,’ host said before making offensive comments

  • Dominion Voting sues Fox for $1.6 billion over false 2020 election fraud claims

    Dominion Voting Systems argues the news giant falsely claimed in an effort to boost ratings that the voting company had rigged the 2020 election.

  • Dominion Voting Systems Files $1.6 Billion Defamation Lawsuit Against Fox News

    Dominion Voting Systems filed a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News, alleging that the Fox Corporation-backed cable outlet made false claims about the company’s actions and influence on the 2020 presidential election. It is the second legal proceeding made against Fox News for its coverage of the aftermath of the 2020 race for the […]

  • Dominion files $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News over false election claims

    Dominion Voting Systems filed a defamation lawsuit on Friday seeking $1.6 billion in damages against Fox News, arguing that the network knowingly spread misinformation about the company's role in nonexistent voter fraud.Why it matters: This is the first time Dominion has sued a media company in its efforts to collect billions in damages from pro-Trump figures who have pushed baseless conspiracy theories about its voting machines.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDominion has previously sued Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, pro-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell, and the pro-Trump MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell. All have appeared as guests on Fox News.Smartmatic, another voting company baselessly accused of taking part in an international communist plot to rig the election for Joe Biden, filed a $2.7 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox, some of the network's top hosts, Giuliani, and Powell in February.Between the lines: Powell moved to dismiss Dominion's lawsuit against her earlier this week, arguing that "no reasonable person" would conclude that her claims about an election-rigging scheme "were truly statements of fact."Fox also moved to dismiss the lawsuit by Smartmatic in February, claiming the suit seeks to "stifle debate and chill vital First Amendment activities."Details: Dominion argues that Fox News "set out to lure viewers back — including President Trump himself — by intentionally and falsely blaming Dominion for President Trump’s loss by rigging the election.""Fox, one of the most powerful media companies in the United States, gave life to a manufactured storyline about election fraud that cast a then-little-known voting machine company called Dominion as the villain," the lawsuit reads."[E]ven after Fox was put on specific written notice of the facts, it stuck to the inherently improbable and demonstrably false preconceived narrative and continued broadcasting the lies of facially unreliable sources — which were embraced by Fox’s own on-air personalities — because the lies were good for Fox’s business.""These lies transformed Dominion into a household name. As a result of Fox’s orchestrated defamatory campaign, Dominion’s employees, from its software engineers to its founder and Chief Executive Officer, have been repeatedly harassed. Some have even received death threats. And of course, Dominion’s business has suffered enormous and irreparable economic harm."The other side: "Fox News Media is proud of our 2020 election coverage, which stands in the highest tradition of American journalism, and will vigorously defend against this baseless lawsuit in court," Fox said in an emailed statement.The big picture: Defamation lawsuits have so far proven somewhat effective in curbing the spread of disinformation about voter fraud on cable TV, although political disinformation about the coronavirus and the Capitol attack on Jan. 6 is still prevalent on some conservative networks, particularly in primetime, as Axios reported in February.The bottom line: "The truth matters. Lies have consequences," Dominion's complaint says. There was no widespread fraud in the 2020 election. The Department of Homeland Security called the election "the most secure in American history."Read the full lawsuit. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Nine-year-old girl drowns while attempting to cross Rio Grande from Mexico into US

    Federal agents attempted to save the child, but she was pronounced dead

  • Scandal! Horror! Biden's press-briefing notes prompt rightwing outrage

    Fox News got exercised about the president taking cues on Thursday – but there’s nothing wrong with being prepared Joe Biden in the White House on Thursday, with notes! That he was looking at! Photograph: Oliver Contreras/EPA Joe Biden’s first press conference has caused some strong reactions from the conservative side of the aisle after he was caught … reading notes. On Thursday night, Fox News dedicated considerable time covering just how long Biden took to hold his first press conference – 49 days! the biggest political scandal in history pic.twitter.com/SZy9g8xK7G— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 10, 2021 The news outlet and other tabloids have also zoned in on another of Biden’s transgressions since. No, not his reopening of a facility used to detain children in jail-like, crowded conditions when they arrive unaccompanied at the border – but how over-prepared he is. “New photos show cheat sheets used by Biden during his first press conference,” a New York Post headline read last night. On Fox News, the former White House press secretary under the Bush administration Ari Fleischer was quoted, who had picked up on Biden “[using] notes throughout the news conference, often referencing them, at times appearing to read directly from them”. Scandal! So what’s it all about? What do the notes say? Upon closer inspection, you will see that Joe Biden is indeed a prepared man. His notes speak of how the US now ranks 13th globally in infrastructure quality in the world, down from fifth place in 2002. Did you know that China spends three times more on infrastructure than the US? No? Well, Biden does: he has it in his notes. And he needn’t commit to memory boring details of how many US bridges need repairing, because that’s in his notes too. (And, in case you’re wondering, it’s more than a third!) Is it unusual for presidents to look at their notes in this way? No. There have been many note-reading presidents, including Barack Obama, who perhaps put so many notes on his speeches they became unreadable. John F Kennedy, known for his oratorical ability, was often seen with his notes during his TV addresses, for example. It is customary for politicians to speak using notes, and when they don’t things can go badly – George W Bush certainly could have done with a cheat sheet when trying to remember what came after “fool me once”. Joe Biden holds a note card as he delivers remarks during the first formal press conference of his presidency. Photograph: Oliver Contreras/UPI/Rex/Shutterstock (Bill Clinton, of course, didn’t need a sheet to cheat.) Across the Atlantic, Boris Johnson has even been known to use a cue card or two – he especially favors using them in the style of Mark, that guy in Love Actually who is obsessed with his best friend’s wife and turns up with a bunch of them at her door. Any notable notes that former presidents have used? Now that you mention it, remember that time Reuters got a shot of Trump’s cue cards, the ones he was using for his impeachment trial? Oh yes. They read: “I WANT NOTHING. I WANT NOTHING. NO QUID PRO QUO. TELL ZELLINSKY I WILL DO THE RIGHT THING. THIS IS THE FINAL WORD FROM THE PRES. OF THE US.” And then there was the time he used cue cards to remind him to listen to shooting survivors. Nothing wrong with being prepared, I guess.

  • In likely California recall, energizing Latino voters is key

    California's Latinos, who have borne the brunt of coronavirus deaths and the pandemic's economic toll in the state, are a critical voting bloc for Gov. Gavin Newsom as he fights for his political life in a likely recall election driven by criticism of his handling of the health crisis. Latinos are the largest racial or ethnic group in California and their share of the population is increasing faster than others. With a special election on whether to keep or replace Newsom now a near certainty for the fall, Latino advocates say their communities will be looking for engagement and a more robust policy response to address the effects of the pandemic.

  • Dominion files $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News over election conspiracy theories

    Fox News frequently hosted the conspiracy theorists Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani after Donald Trump's loss in the 2020 election.

  • Trump says he didn't listen to Fauci 'because I was doing the opposite of what he was saying' in Fox interview

    Former president calls doctor a “self promoter”

  • Texas AG refuses to release texts he sent on day of Capitol riot

    ‘Save America’ rally booked Mr Paxton to speak and covered his travel expenses. His texts and other messages would reveal his real-time reaction to what was going on, but his office is attempting to withhold his records

  • New York politicians reach deal to legalise medical cannabis, report says

    Legislation also allows a person to cultivate up to six cannabis plants at home for personal use

  • Fox News host wildly claims Biden wears a mask to hide ‘decline’ from journalists

    ‘Maybe they just don’t want to show how badly he’s declining, I mean I can’t understand him’

  • North Korea fires two ballistic missiles into Sea of Japan

    Pyongyang is banned from testing such missiles, which were launched into the Sea of Japan.

  • Pilot caught ranting about ‘liberal f***s’ on hot mic during flight

    The pilot really didn’t like Hyundais apparently

  • Radio host fired for comparing black women’s skin to shades of toast

    ‘I may get into trouble for this,’ host said before making offensive comments

  • Ebola: US health officials monitoring 27 people after possible exposure on West Africa trip

    Outbreaks in Guinea and Democratic Republic of Congo have not impacted large population centres

  • Senator suggests voting on Sunday will offend God: ‘Remember the sabbath’

    Mississippi Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith responds to Chuck Schumer’s comments criticising a Georgia proposal to restrict early voting

  • MIT grad found dead in Chicago home surrounded by bomb making material

    ‘A strong odor was emanating from the apartment and officers began getting sick’

  • Congress launches sweeping investigation into Trump administration’s handling of Capitol insurrection

    Seven House committees join forces to review the government’s handling of the deadly attacks on the Capitol

  • Internet reacts after Trump tells Fox that Biden’s border policies are ‘inhumane’

    ‘Irony is dead’