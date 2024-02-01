Jackpocket launches new casino app in New Jersey

There are more ways to gamble online in New Jersey as Jackpocket, a lottery app, launched an online casino now available to New Jerseyans, Jackpocket said in a statement.

Through the app, users in New Jersey can bet on hundreds of online casino games like blackjack, roulette, and slot machine games.

"As the iGaming space continues to grow, we're excited to provide our engaged lottery user base with an easy and fun way to get involved in games we know they already love," CEO Peter Sullivan said in a statement.

Every new Jackpocket Casino user will receive both a casino and a lottery bonus offer after registering and making a first casino deposit.

In 2019, Jackpocket became the first online lottery authorized to operate in New Jersey. Since then, Jackpocket returned $69 million of their revenues to the state, the company said.

The launch of Jackpocket Casino is in part due to a partnership with Caesars Interactive Gaming New Jersey, a local sports betting company.

