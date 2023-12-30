Jackpot alert: $760 million at stake in final Powerball drawing of 2023

What if you became a multimillionaire in the final Powerball drawing of 2023?

The odds are not in your favor or anyone else's. But the $760 million jackpot — the sixth largest in the game's history — at stake in Saturday night's drawing is attracting attention.

“It’s been a year filled with exciting jackpots and we’re hoping a Texas Lottery player can ring in the new year as a Powerball Grand Prize winner,” Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery, said in a media release.

Grief reminded anyone participating to play responsibly.

What are the odds? Check these Powerball charts.

If you win the Powerball jackpot

The odds of winning the grand prize are 1 out of 292,201,338. But if you beat the odds and win, the Texas Lottery's executive director has advice for you.

“If it appears that you have the jackpot-winning ticket after the drawing, we encourage you to sign the ticket, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice and call the Texas Lottery to schedule an appointment to claim the prize," he said.

When they stop selling Powerball tickets

Players win the grand prize by matching five numbers from a field of 69 numbers and one Powerball number from among 26 numbers.

Ticket ales for the final drawing of 2023 will close 9 p.m. Saturday. The grand prize for Saturday is the third biggest Powerball jackpot this year. Tickets are $2 a pop.

The cash value for the jackpot is an estimated $382.5 million

If no one wins the jackpot Saturday night, the grand prize for the New Year's Day drawing shoots up to $810 million.

Back when a Texas Lottery ticket won the Powerball jackpot

Since the Lone Star State joined the Powerball game in 2010, the Texas Lottery has had two winners of the Powerball grand prize.

The most recent winner was in February 2015 when players with winning tickets purchased in Texas, Puerto Rico and North Carolina split the $564.1 million grand prize.

TL Management Trust claimed a $127 million share of the jackpot won with a Texas Lottery ticket bought at Appletree Food Mart in Princeton.

