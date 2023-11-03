Jackpot Corner II in losing position? 5th arcade raided in St. Lucie County

ST. LUCIE COUNTY − A large mirror in the back of the arcade read: Jackpot Corner II “Where The Winner’s (sic) Play.”

But Friday the facility in the 7100 block of South U.S. 1 appeared to be in more of a losing position, as the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant, shutting down what Sheriff Ken Mascara said was the fifth illicit arcade raided since September.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office raided a gaming operation inside the Jackpot Corner II, 7177 South U.S. 1, on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. Sheriff’s deputies seized 45 arcade games and an undisclosed amount of money within them. Several customers were detained during the raid.

“This one, unlike some other ones that tried to circumvent what they were doing, this was in plain view,” Mascara said, standing outside the arcade just north of Rio Mar Drive. “You put the money in the machine, you get paid out. Total gambling operation.”

Screens of electronic machines inside bore phrases including “Progressive Lucky Star Jackpots,” “Ultimate Aqua World” and “Florida Link.”

Forty five machines were seized, each of which could carry up to a $10,000 fine.

“This is his second arrest. His third arrest becomes a felony (and) he'll be facing prison time,” Mascara said.

Daniel DeCoursey, chief of law enforcement with the Florida Gaming Control Commission, was on hand Friday, as he was Oct. 24 when sheriff’s officials shut down an arcade in a plaza on the east side of U.S. 1 at State Road A1A north of downtown Fort Pierce.

Mascara said 11 people were inside at the time, and seven actively gambling. He said one was a repeat from Rio Arcade in the 6600 block of South U.S. 1, which was raided Sept. 14.

“We were here last week, partnering with him, and we're going to do whatever it takes with him to close these illegal arcades down,” DeCoursey said.

Arcades, he said, are a statewide issue, with some counties having more and some less.

St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara (right) and Dan DeCoursey of the Florida Gaming Control Commission discuss the details of the raid of the Jackpot Corner II, 7177 South U.S. 1 on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. Sheriff’s deputies seized 45 arcade games and an undisclosed amount of money within them.

“They're scattered all around the state,” he said.

DeCoursey said some consider them as akin to a social club, but there are complaints that loved ones are addicted or spending their pensions and Social Security checks “and they’re not bringing any money home.”

One man sitting on a bench outside the facility said his wife was inside. Others in the parking lot of the plaza declined comment.

Mascara said six people were issued notices to appear in court: five are accused of gambling; one is an employee of the arcade.

DeCoursey said a handful of locations, including four in Broward County and four in Miami-Dade County, are licensed by the Florida Gaming Control Commission.

Other recent arcade raids in St. Lucie County include one on Oct. 12, in which investigators executed a search warrant at Beach Side Social Club in the 11000 block of South Ocean Drive on Hutchinson Island in southeast St. Lucie County. Before that, sheriff's officials on Sept. 26 raided Treasure Bay Arcade in the 6600 block of North U.S. 1 in northern St. Lucie County's Lakewood Park.

Mascara said undercover investigators went into Jackpot Corner II and gambled, losing and winning money.

“They film it all. They write up the affidavit,” he said. “The judge approves the search warrant. Here we are.”

