Jackpot Corner II in St. Lucie County raided second time since November, records show

ST. LUCIE COUNTY − An arcade raided by sheriff’s officials last year was raided again last week with one arrest made, according to recently-released records.

Sheriff’s officials on Jan. 25 executed a search warrant at Jackpot Corner II in the 7100 block of South U.S. 1, arresting Kris Okerlund, 60, on three misdemeanor charges, an affidavit states. Okerlund identified himself as an employee.

The arrest affidavit for Okerlund states the facility “is engaged in Las Vegas style video slot machines for cash prizes.”

Investigators on Nov. 3 searched the same arcade, where then Sheriff Ken Mascara said several people were issued notices to appear in court. At the time, Mascara said it was the fifth illicit arcade raided since September.

Both Sheriff Keith Pearson and Tonya Woodworth, the sheriff’s public information officer, did not respond to messages left Wednesday, nor have they responded to earlier inquiries related to other incidents in January.

Earlier this month, a law enforcement raid of Prestige Sweepstakes in the 4400 block of U.S. 1 resulted in the arrest of owner 58-year-old David Roffey, and others.

The first arcade − Rio Arcade in the 6600 block of South U.S. 1 − was raided Sept. 14.

James Oldaker is listed as the Rio Arcade owner on records associated with the St. Lucie County Tax Collector’s Office.

Oldaker, 67, of Vero Beach, was arrested Jan. 3 on misdemeanor charges of keeping a gambling house and possession of coin-operated devices, records show.

Other arcade raids in St. Lucie County include one on Oct. 12, in which investigators executed a search warrant at Beach Side Social Club in the 11000 block of South Ocean Drive on Hutchinson Island in southeast St. Lucie County; on Oct. 24, sheriff’s officials shut down an arcade in a plaza on the east side of U.S. 1 at State Road A1A north of downtown Fort Pierce.

Before that, sheriff's officials on Sept. 26 raided Treasure Bay Arcade in the 6600 block of North U.S. 1 in northern St. Lucie County's Lakewood Park.

Will Greenlee is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow Will on X @OffTheBeatTweet or reach him by phone at 772-267-7926. E-mail him at will.greenlee@tcpalm.com.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Jackpot Corner II raided second time in St. Lucie County, records show