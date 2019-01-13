Jackpot! Furloughed worker's wife wins $100,000 and SUV in lottery

Few government workers opt to go on a trip to Disney World after being furloughed for more than three weeks, with no idea when they’ll get paid.

Then again, even fewer are fortunate enough to have a spouse claim $100,000 and a new SUV in a lottery.

Amid all the tales of hardship, frustration and distress emanating from the government’s partial shutdown, now in a record-setting 23rd day with no end in sight, a Virginia family has a happy story to tell.

Carrie Walls of Ashburn, Virginia, an Air Force veteran whose husband is among the 800,000 federal employees missing their paychecks during the shutdown, just picked up $100,000 and the vehicle after winning the state’s “Ford Expedition Plus $100K’’ lottery on Dec. 4.

The odds of landing the top prize were 1,387,200 to 1.

“I cried. I couldn’t believe it,’’ Walls told Virginia Lottery officials of finding out she’d won the contest.

Her good luck came in a roundabout way. Walls’ scratch-off numbers did not originally earn her a prize, but she entered them in a second-chance drawing and the fortuitous combination was selected.

Walls said the money comes at a particularly helpful time because her husband, whose name and job were not revealed, has been on furlough.

Walls said the family had been planning the trip to the Magic Kingdom in Orlando before her husband was forced to take unpaid leave from work.

On Friday, Congress agreed to provide back pay to furloughed federal workers, and President Donald Trump has indicated he will sign the measure. However, with negotiations between Trump and congressional Democrats at an impasse, there’s no sign of when those paychecks will arrive.

For the Walls family, the wait just got a lot easier.

