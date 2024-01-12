Jackpot winners thought co-worker was ‘playing a joke,’ but it was a Christmas surprise

Five Maryland co-workers hit the jackpot on Christmas Day, but some thought one co-worker was “playing a joke,” according to Maryland Lottery.

Others did not believe their winnings until they saw the ticket with their own eyes, they told lottery officials in a Jan. 11 news release.

The group won $540,000 playing the state’s rolling jackpot game, according to the Maryland Lottery, and beat 1 in 2 million odds.

None of the five had ever won a big prize before, one of the co-workers told lottery officials. Some plan to use their portion of the winnings to get ahead on bills; others may treat themselves to a vacation, the group said.

“When (the employee) turned the screen around and showed me the amount, I lost it for a minute but I kept my cool,” the player said in the news release.

The group works together in Baltimore and plays the lottery together weekly, officials wrote.

The ticket was purchased in Windsor Mill one week before the drawing, according to Maryland Lottery.

Windsor Mill is about 18 miles northwest of Baltimore.