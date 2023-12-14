Jack's Corner Pub near Ohio State permanently closed until owner sells, transers license

Jack's Corner Pub, located at North Summit and East Tompkins streets in Columbus' University District, has agreed to close permanently, City Attorney Zach Klein's office says.

Constant brawls. Overdoses, Vehicle thefts. A homicide.

The violence and other issues at Jack's Corner Pub have led to the permanent closure of the bar just north of the Ohio State University campus under a settlement order reached in Franklin County Environmental Court, City Attorney Zach Klein's office announced Thursday.

“Today’s order officially ends the safety threat Jack’s posed to the neighborhood and allows the city to have a hand in what comes next for this property. We want to see a business come in and be safe and successful. It’s what the neighborhood deserves,” Klein said in a prepared news release.

Jack's Corner Pub, which was located at 2480 Summit St., came under increased scrutiny from neighbors and Columbus police due to the regular disturbances that Klein said the bar seemed unable to rein in.

Klein's office filed a nuisance lawsuit against the bar last summer, stating tht police had been called more than three dozen times to the bar for fights and gunfire.

The most notable incident occurred July 28, when Nasier Reid, 23, was shot multiple times outside of the bar after a fight that initially started inside spilled outside the establishment. Nasier was found dead at the scene, and the death prompted a petition to have the pub closed permanently.

The bar did temporarily shut down following the homicide, and when it re-opened on Aug. 19, they were met with a protest outside of the establishment.

After Klein filed the lawsuit, the pub voluntarily closed its doors in early September while the owners and the city went through a court hearing and negotiations.

In addition to shuttering its doors, the order calls for the owner to maintain the property until it can be sold to a new owner, and to retain the liquor permit until it is transferred to that new owner, Klein said.

@ShahidMeighan

smeighan@dispatch.com

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Jack's Corner Pub near Ohio State closed and owner to sell under order