Jackson airport officials expect uptick in passengers ahead of Christmas. How to beat crowd

As the holiday season approaches, officials at airlines serving the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers Internation Airport (JAN) said they are expecting an increase in passenger traffic.

Peak travel days are expected to begin Thursday, Dec. 21 and Friday, Dec. 22, continuing on through Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

To ensure a smooth travel experience during this busy period, the Jackson Municipal Airport Authority said all passengers should plan to arrive at least two hours before their flight departures.

According to officials, during most of the end-of-year holiday period, departures from JAN are at their peak between 5 and 10 a.m., and then from noon until 6 p.m. daily.

The airport offers a range of parking options, including:

Garage parking: $16 per day (directly in front of the terminal)

Surface lot: $14 per day (a short 2 to 3-minute walk to the terminal)

Long-term lot: $10 per day (with free shuttle service)

Free 10-minute parking in any lot; hourly fees begin at 11 minutes.

"The Jackson Municipal Airport Authority (JAMA) is proud to have been named amongst the top 10 favorite USA airports, which includes a wide variety of flight options to 8 global hubs, as well as the ease of getting into and out of Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International. New food, beverage, and travel item concessions have added to the Customer Experience, with new venues coming early in 2024," JAMA Director of Communications LSherie Dean said in a statement.

"By the end of 2023, JAN will have welcomed nearly 1.3 million total travelers, an incredible feat coming out of the Covid era. With flight options of four world-class air carriers, including the 2021 return of Southwest Airlines back to Jackson, citizens of Central Mississippi are well-served to fly to and from six continents easily."

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Jackson airport expecting increase in travelers before Christmas Day