Jackson attorney hopeful for trial date after August hearing

Jun. 11—A determination for a trial date for Glenn Jackson, 40, who stands accused of murdering his wife, has been pushed back until August 5.

Thursday afternoon, Judge Brandy Brown of Madison County set another hearing date in the hopes of setting Glenn Jackson's trial date.

A trial date has been attempted to be set twice prior to Thursday.

At an April court date, the judge hoped to have trial dates open with restrictions lifted from COVID-19, which led to Thursday's hearing.

Now, the trial date determination will be pushed back because there is not a large enough pool for jury selection.

Thomas Lyons of Lexington, Jackson's attorney, said there were still a lot of issues with discovery items, and his office had still not been able to obtain all of the evidence to discuss with his client.

Commonwealth Attorney Jennifer Smith stated there is so much physical evidence for this case, the lab has only been sending the evidence in batches — with 20 items per trip.

"Some of it is available, and some of it is not," she said on Zoom. "Some lab work has come back, and some of it has not."

"I can't prepare a defense and so forth if I can't get the items in discovery," Lyons responded.

Smith said the office was working on it, but cited a 700 case backlog of the grand jury.

"We will go through what we have now and make sure Mr. Lyons receives everything we have available to have at this time," Smith said. "Some things on fire take precedent, and Mr. Jackson's case has not been on fire as of late," she said.

In July, Smith, Lyons, Jackson and Detective Jason Friend will meet to go through what all parties have in discovery.

Jackson will appear back before Judge Brown on August 5.

Jackson, who shares one young son with his deceased wife, will remain on home incarceration at the couple's shared Richmond home.

He faces three charges, including murder (a capital offense), abuse of a corpse, and three counts of tampering with physical evidence.

Story continues

He was arrested on April 24, 2020, and held at Madison County Detention Center, where he was released later in October after posting a reduced bail amount of $150,000.

In addition to his lowered bond, other conditions are attached to the agreement, which include: no violations of law in any respect, home incarceration with an ankle monitor with access to in-person conferencing with his attorney and doctor's visits, only sibling visitation at his Westwood Drive home in Richmond, no drug or alcohol abuse, random drug screenings, no direct or indirect contact with his six-year-old son, and to comply with all family court orders.

Initially, Jackson's bond was set for $250,000 in cash. His attorney Thomas Lyons, of Lexington, worked to have it reduced to $125,000 and claimed his client was not a flight risk, had no prior criminal history, has extensive ties in the community, and was unable to properly prepare a defense while Jackson was incarcerated because of COVID-19.

Lyons argued the $125,000 cash bond was still a significant and sufficient amount and could guarantee Jackson's appearance at forthcoming court dates.

"This is a very serious case, and we recognize that, but there is a presumption of innocence until proven guilty," Lyons said in court previously.

The attorney stated this case would be a complicated one, and already meeting with Jackson at the Madison County Detention Center was presenting problems and preparing a defense because of COVID-19 restrictions.

"There are literally dozens of items of evidence that need to be reviewed in connection to the case, and the local detention center has already made it clear that I can not meet with him to discuss that evidence in-person," he said. "It is virtually impossible or extremely difficult to prepare a defense while he is in jail. But I do recognize the seriousness of this case."

Ella Jackson, 48, went missing in October of 2019, and Glenn Jackson, 40, was arrested on April 24. He is accused of dumping her body in a remote area of Pulaski County, where her skeletal remains were found later in that same month.

According to the indictment, Jackson faces charges of murder (a capital offense), abuse of a corpse, and three counts of tampering with physical evidence.

The paperwork states Glenn Jackson placed Ella Jackson's body in a vehicle, moved it to Pulaski County, hid her body, removed her blood from the vehicle, and removed and hid the vehicle's floor mats.

After police found "a significant amount of blood" in the trunk of his car, Glenn Jackson was arrested. Richmond police say the blood belonged to Ella Jackson.

Investigators discovered that Ella Jackson met with a domestic violence advocate a few days before her disappearance, as well.

Additionally, police located several recordings, Ella Jackson, secretly made of her and Glenn Jackson's arguments. She also told several individuals that she was afraid of Glenn Jackson, and if anything ever happened to her, her husband would be responsible.

"It is a reasonable inference that Ella is no longer alive, that she met her death through criminal means at her residence on Oct. 20, 2019, and (Glenn Jackson) intentionally caused the death of his wife," his arrest citation reads.