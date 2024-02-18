Jackson branch of Ocean County Library to close for renovations

JACKSON — The township's branch of the Ocean County Library will close for two weeks in March while it undergoes renovations.

The library branch, located off West Veterans Highway, will close on Monday, March 4, as new carpeting is installed across the facility. The library is expected to reopen on Monday, March 18.

Any borrowed items can be returned to the drop boxes on site or at any other Ocean County Library branch. Items reserved for pick-up can be retrieved during the closure at the Ocean County Library branch in Manchester, or at any other branch if requested.

Patrons who want to reserve items at an alternate location can call the Jackson library at 732-349-6200 until March 4.

Online resources, including databases, magazines, ebooks, streaming audio and video and digital classes, will still be available at theoceancountylibrary.org.

