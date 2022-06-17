Jackson City Council approves new budget with largest surplus ever projected

The Jackson City Council passed the budget for the new fiscal year on the first reading Tuesday morning, approving funds for a number of hot-button topics and initiatives.

As previously reported by the Jackson Sun, the city will be seeing a forecasted $9 million in actual surplus, marking the city’s largest general fund surplus ever.

The record number of surplus funds is a result of city's efforts to break-even year last year, so much of the city’s expenses were funded by the city’s reserve funds. That, coupled with the re-opening of the economy, following the decline in COVID-19 infection rates, led to a surprising surplus.

City Council members listen as City Finance, Accounting and Budget Director Bobby Arnold discusses the American Rescue Plan funds.

Essentially, 2021 was “an unusual year” for city financing, according to City Finance, Accounting, and Budget Director Bobby Arnold, who presented the proposed budget at the meeting.

“We’re proposing another break-even year next year, with no surplus or deficit,” he said.

The 2022 fiscal year made a total revenue of $96 million, with the following year expected to make about $83 million.

“It looks like a significant decrease of about 14% in revenue, but the fiscal year 2022 was an unusual year in that we made several draws from our fund balance over the course of the year, like the industrial land deal, street resurfacing, and more,” he said.

Major financing projects in the budget include expected salary increases for all city employees, as well as the previously approved funding for the police and fire departments, completing the street resurfacing project, and more.

“It’s an interesting budget,” said Jackson City Mayor Scott Conger. “We’ve not had a normal budget year yet. We’re facing record inflation, so our department heads are trying to figure out how to prepare for that. At some point, it’s going to flatten off, but we don’t know at what point. So we’re trying to account for increased fuel costs, operating costs, supply shortages, supply chain issues—everything.”

Issues like the ongoing salary study for city employees, as well as the looming issue of reappraisal, are some of the larger wild-cards in this year’s budget planning.

“Reappraisal is crazy this year!” Conger said. “Usually it’s in April, and now we’re going to get it in August. So now, we have to plan a budget without knowing what our reappraisal value is going to be, or what they the total valuation of the property tax value will be.”

One thing at least was much simpler—the process of getting to this year’s budget resolution.

“This is our second year of doing things a little different. In the past, the city has done marathon budget meetings, where we’ve presented the budget ordinances overall, then had every department come up, and we’ve gone through day-and-a-half meetings,” Conger said. “So last year we started breaking that up. We’ve done work sessions that we split things up into two weeks.”

In tandem with the new budget is the rollout of the second tranche of ARPA funds, at a total $6.9 million, which came in “a few days ago,” according to Conger.

In the coming weeks, projects like the newly proposed senior citizens center, the ongoing Animal Care center plans, and other major projects will work its way down through the purchasing department and into the city councilmember’s hands.

These will work alongside the previous projects that began under the first tranche of funding, also $6.9 million, previously reported by the Jackson Sun.

“Our department heads have worked hard, and our councilmembers have worked hard,” Conger said. “We were hoping for a regular budget year. We went through two COVID-19 years and now record inflation, so we’re prepared for the unforeseen. We roll with the punches every year, and get better every time.”

The budget will go to the second reading next Tuesday at 9 a.m. in City Hall.

