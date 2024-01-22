Jackson city council lays out plans for youth curfew to curb crime. See details here

Starting on Feb. 2, Jackson will have a curfew for people under the age of 18. The Jackson City Council installed the curfew as a way to curb the city's youth crime issue and to ensure minors are attending school.

The council approved the curfew during its Jan. 2 meeting. At Monday's meeting, the council brought in Hinds County Judge Carlyn Hicks, and Joseph Wade, Jackson Chief of Police, to discuss the feasibility and mechanics of the curfew.

The curfew affects, with exceptions, youths under 18 and has the following time parameters:

Weekdays (nights): 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Weekends: 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Additionally, students must be in school on weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 a.m.

If found violating the curfew, the minor's guardians will receive punishment: a written warning with no fine upon the first offense, then a fine that increases by $25 for each additional offense.

The curfew violation fines are designed to place more accountability on guardians, Wade said.

Hicks, who works with minors in youth courts, said she is hopeful that through a partnership with the Hinds County Court and Jackson police, this curfew can become extremely beneficial to several aspects of the city.

"These are children who should be monitored and cared for," Hicks said.

Hicks said there are many students in Jackson right now who are not in school. The parents believe their kids are attending school virtually. This curfew would bring issues like this to the parents' attention.

Minors who are caught violating the curfew will not be arrested, and they will not be charged with any type of criminal activity. Instead, it will count as a "status offense."

The minors cannot be held in any detention centers after being caught.

The main goal of this curfew is to get kids home safely, Wade said.

The decrease of crime is a secondary benefit. Wade cited large amounts of vehicle thefts and robberies committed by minors, mostly late at night and in the early morning hours, that have been a long-standing issue for Jackson police.

Hicks, Wade and the council discussed several routes to take after the minor gets caught with the status offense. All of the suggestions centered around educating the minors on life skills including conflict resolution as well as drug and alcohol awareness programs.

These "pathways to success," as Wade described them, will also focus on building positive relationships between these minors and local law enforcement.

Hicks acknowledged that many kids who violate the curfew may not have stable homes or guardians to return to. Programs like the ones discussed in the meeting will especially help this subset of the population.

The next stage of planning involves finding the budget to make sure the plans discussed in Monday's meeting come to fruition.

Wade proposed the idea of hiring a curfew officer or approving overtime for the officers who will be enforcing the curfew.

Wade said he will have projected costs by the end of the week. The council members expressed clearly that they are in favor of the proposed curfew rules and want to find the money to carry it out.

