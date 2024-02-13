Jackson City Council names new city attorney as Jackson faces nearly 135 pending lawsuits

Drew Martin has been confirmed as the City of Jackson's new City Attorney.

The Jackson City Council voted 5-1-1 at their Tuesday meeting to approve hiring Martin. Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes opposed the confirmation, while Ward 5 Councilman Vernon Hartley abstained from the vote.

Martin has been acting as interim city attorney since mid-January.

"We do have a talented group of lawyers and staff in the city's attorney office, and we will continue to work hard for the city," Martin said after his confirmation.

Martin is taking over as attorney for a city that is facing nearly 135 pending lawsuits, including two with garbage collection company Richard's Disposal Inc., a discrimination suit related to the Metrocenter Mall and continued litigation due to Jackson's Water Crisis.

Martin's confirmation comes a little over a month after previous City Attorney Catoria Martin (no relation), submitted her resignation.

The city attorney is responsible for representing both the city and the council in legal matters, though in recent months, the council has gone into discussion about the possibility of hiring their own attorney.

Council members including Ward 1 Councilman Ashby Foote and Ward 5 Councilman Vernon Hartley previously told the Clarion Ledger it never felt like the council was being properly represented by Catoria Martin as city attorney.

During the meeting, Hartley questioned Drew Martin on how he would make sure that both the city and the council feel they are represented adequately.

"Will there be times where there's a disagreement amongst council members or council members and the mayor as to what decision should be made? Sure," Drew Martin said. "But our role is to provide independent, solid legal advice to let you know what your options are. I won't always give an answer that everybody will like, but I will give an answer that I think is right."

