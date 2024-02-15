Jackson City Council President Aaron Banks pleads not guilty to DUI charge

Ward 6 Jackson City Councilman and Council President Aaron Banks entered a not guilty plea in court Wednesday to a DUI he was charged with on Jan. 12.

"I put in a plea of not guilty," Banks said in a phone interview.

Banks did not have any further comment on the issue.

A Mississippi State Trooper pulled Banks over for failing to stay in proper lanes on Interstate 55 near the Elton Road exit on Jan. 12, and, according to court documents, Banks' blood alcohol level was 0.16, twice the legal limit.

In July 2023, Banks took over as council president after being unanimously selected by his fellow council members.

