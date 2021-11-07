Jackson city councilman hosting summit to address crime committed by youth

Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes will host a crime summit Monday evening to prevent youth from becoming involved in crime.

The event is called "Stop the Madness" and is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church at 418 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

"It's time now for parents and grandparents to come out to ask for help and speak to the right people," Stokes said in an interview with WLBT. "Don't wait until your child is in the hospital, or in the jailhouse, or in the cemetery to say nobody tried to help me. We're trying to help you now."

The goal is to bring together Jackson police, local leaders, clergy, justice experts, social workers and residents to find solutions to prevent youth from getting involved in crime, he said.

Stokes is holding the summit in response to several incidents involving teenaged perpetrators, including an attempted armed robbery of a WLBT anchor and her family Halloween night and the shooting of a Lyft driver on Nov. 2.

Jackson is also five short of matching its record number of homicides, which was set in 2020.

On Friday, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba held a similar meeting with more than 40 people from the city, county, state and federal government to focus on finding solutions for crime. That meeting was closed to the public and the press.

