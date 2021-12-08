Jackson councilman Kenneth Stokes proposes youth curfew; police to get stun guns

Jackson Councilman Kenneth Stokes wants the city to impose a youth curfew as a way to combat crime.

Stokes proposed an ordinance at Monday's City Council meeting requiring those 18 and younger to be off the streets from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday through Friday, and midnight to 6 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

“A number of young people are out here at night, carjacking and everything else that I call hustling," Stokes said.

When the coronavirus first came to Mississippi, schools turned to virtual teaching so students could and isolate to prevent spreading COVID-19, Stokes said.

However, despite that COVID-19 vaccines have become available to school-aged children, and schools have returned to in-person learning, there are teens who have not returned to school.

The purpose of the ordinance, Stokes said, would not only be to get children and teens off the streets, but also to ensure parents are responsible for their children.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said he in favor of utilizing a curfew for youth, but the city must look into the implications for teens don't follow the curfew.

Councilman Vernon Hartley agreed that the rise in teens involved in crime has taken a toll on the community.

“When there is a young person that dies as a result of gun violence ... it’s a tragedy," Hartley said. "It impacts not only that person's life, but the other person that caused it and their families and this trauma that replicates, that goes through our entire society. We have to find answers."

Hartley said the council will work on the issue and come up with some solutions to prevent future tragedies.

The council decided to send the proposed ordinance to the law enforcement committee for review.

Councilman Aaron Banks, chair of the law enforcement committee, said the committee will not only review the proposed curfew, but also investigate truancy rates in Jackson and children's access to weapons.

Stokes will host a community meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at New Hope Baptist Church, 1555 Beasley Road, for discussion about the proposed youth curfew and city crime.

Jackson police could be getting stun guns soon

In addition to introducing a youth curfew ordinance, the council voted to approve Lumumba contracting with Axon Enterprise Inc. to purchase stun guns for Jackson police officers. It is unclear how many will be acquired and what the cost will be.

The stun guns would give officers an opportunity to police the community in a safe manner instead of using guns, Police Chief James Davis said.

Lumumba said the devices self-document when deployed. Even if an officer failed to report the deployment of a stun gun, department officials could check the device to see if it was used.

