Jackson County approves $7 million deal to buy mobile home park as site for new jail

Jackson County will pay $7 million to acquire an east Kansas City mobile home park for the site of its new jail.

The Star first reported in March that the 107-acre tract had been the preferred site for construction of the $300 million replacement for the 40-year-old Jackson County Detention Center in downtown Kansas City.

But the deal with Park Properties Inc. of Wichita stalled when, according to legislator Dan Tarwater, Park Properties upped its asking price from $6.5 million to $11.5 million and the county went looking elsewhere.

“If he comes back around, we may end up buying that property,” Tarwater said at the time.

On Monday, the legislature approved an ordinance, though not on the day’s agenda, which confirmed the county will acquire the site for the facility.

The residents of about 100 trailer homes at Heart Mobile Village will be displaced by the project.

The ordinance approving the sale made no mention of the residents’ fate, but the sales contract addresses the concerns of county officials who had stressed that any purchase would have to include financial aid to help those residents find new places to live.

Many of the homes can be moved to other mobile home parks, but many others have been on their pads for decades and are no longer mobile.

According to the sales contract, Park Properties will continue managing Heart Mobile after the deal closes until all the residents have been relocated. That should take no more than six months, the contract said.

The county and Park Properties will share physical relocation costs of resident’s mobile homes and personal property. The county is setting aside $240,000 for that in an escrow account at the title company handling the sale.

The county also promises to pay an additional $5,000 per household to cover other expenses associated with the move.

A third-party management firm will oversee the relocation effort and disburse the money to residents.