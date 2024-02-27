Jackson County approves automated 911 attendants in second attempt

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Legislature approved more than $400,000 in 911 upgrades Monday that includes automated attendant software.

The move didn’t come without plenty of debate among legislators, though it seemed to have little to do with whether the partially automated system was a good idea for callers in emergency situations.

Legislators thought they’d approved the funding in their meeting last week. But it turned out they were actually a vote short. It unleashed controversy Monday on what to do now.

Walking around Kansas City’s Loose Park you’ll find no shortage of people who have had similar experiences with Kansas City’s 911 call system.

“It was open and it was bleeding everywhere and I called 911 and they said ‘please hold’ and I’m like woah I can’t hold there’s blood coming everywhere,” Gabe Colbert recounted of a September call to 911 after cutting his arm with a saw, where he’d end up driving himself to the hospital instead.

“I’ve called 911 before and it’s like ‘please hold we’ll get back to you in a second’ or sometimes it’s busy and you have to call again,” Alyiah Mosby said.

Last year we heard similar stories from Mayor Quinton Lucas about his own mother and a man beaten outside Arrowhead stadium. At that point average 911 wait times to speak to a dispatcher had reached 46 seconds.

In a letter to the legislature in January, KCPD’s Police Chief said because of critically low staffing levels the department was requesting approximately $67,000 for auto attendant software allowing callers to choose between police or ambulance and fire. It could also help with addressing accidental 911 calls.

“I feel like a lot of people that call right away don’t necessarily know where they should be calling to. That’s why I’m pretty uneasy when I hear press one for police or two for fire,” Brian Parker said.

Five Legislators approved the funding last week including an additional $347,000 for new computer aided dispatch workstations. But they learned Monday they actually needed a super majority of six.

County Counsel recommended the item go back to committee for a public hearing.

“This is not trying to slow anything down this is because of whatever gyrations happened last week when we swept it through without a hearing this is just trying to correct it as soon as possible,” 911 Oversight Chair Sean Smith said asking for the issue to be reconsidered in upcoming meetings.

“We have the police department here that we aren’t bringing up. It’s just all so confusing,” Legislator Donna Peyton said.

County Counsel explained since the issue wasn’t on the agenda this week, police couldn’t be asked questions about the funding, need, or get further details about how the system would work. In the end a super majority of legislators were able to get the funding approved without delay.

For real this time.

