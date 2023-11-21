Jackson County authorities charge homeless pair with carjacking man in Ocean Springs

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department charged two homeless people in an unarmed carjacking that took place in Ocean Springs on Nov. 14.

According to Sheriff John Ledbetter, the victim picked up Joseph Anthony White, 27, and Julie Ann Anders, 38, from a hotel and drove them to an area off Highway 57.

“The victim told investigators that’s where they stole his car,” said Ledbetter in a news release. “With the help of a K-9, investigators arrested White and Anders Monday, Nov. 20, at a vacant home in Vancleave.”

The victim’s car also was recovered at the scene.

After being charged with carjacking, White and Anders were held without bond at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center. They will have their initial court appearance Tuesday afternoon in Jackson County Court.