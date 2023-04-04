Jackson County coroner IDs man killed in Gautier shooting while police seek suspect

The victim of a shooting at a gas station in Gautier Monday has been identified.

Maurice Shannon, 21, of Gautier died after being shot, said Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd Jr.

An autopsy is scheduled for later this week, the coroner said.

The shooting happened at around 3:20 p.m. at Pure gas station, 2218 Ladnier Road in Gautier.

Police are searching for a suspect seen running the from the scene toward the Crossing at Ladnier Apartments. Photos of the suspect were released Monday.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 228-497-2486 or the Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.