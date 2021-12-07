Jackson County deputies involved in police shooting Monday night, sheriff says

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a police shooting that took place in suburban Kansas City involving a Jackson County deputy on Monday.

Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte said in a statement on Twitter around 8:25 p.m. that the shooting happened in the 28900 block of Southeast Moreland School Road in Blue Springs. Deputies there “encountered an armed subject,” Forte said.

No official word was given on injuries the person involved may have sustained, though Forte said no deputies were injured.

