Jackson County deputy shoots, kills man in Vancleave, sheriff says

A Jackson County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a Vancleave man late Friday afternoon.

Sheriff Mike Ezell says around 5 p.m. deputies responded to a shots fired call at Brad-AI Drive in Vancleave.

Upon arrival, the sheriff says, they were met by an armed man who pointed a gun at the deputies.

The deputies fired and the man died on scene.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is now gathering evidence at the scene and will share its findings with the Attorney General’s Office.

This is the second officer-involved shooting involving the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department this month.

If you have any information, call the Sheriff’s Department immediately.

