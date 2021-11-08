A Jackson County Sheriff’s deputy was critically wounded after she was shot Friday night by a woman who was then shot and killed by another deputy, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Deputy Lena Marshall was wounded in the gunfire, while the GBI said Jessica Worsham, 43, of Hoschton died as a result.

Authorities said Marshall was critically wounded and transported to a trauma center.

The sheriff’s office has asked the GBI to investigate the shootings, which occurred when the deputies responded about 9:20 p.m. to a 911 call at 6416 Georgia Highway 124 in Hoschton.

The call “was about a domestic situation, where the homeowners wanted a non-resident out of the home. When deputies arrived at that location, they made contact with a woman at the front door,” according to the GBI news release.

The GBI said Worsham pulled a firearm and pointed it at the officers, who gave her warnings to drop the gun.

However, the GBI said Worsham fired the gun hitting Marshall.

“The other deputy returned fire, hitting the woman and killing her,” according to the release.

The GBI said this is the 84th shooting involving a law enforcement officer that the state agency has been asked to investigate in 2021.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Jackson County deputy wounded, Hoschton woman killed in shooting