Jackson County jury convicts man of murder in fatal Kansas City drive-by shooting

One of three accused of killing a 32-year-old man in a driveby outside a Kansas City convenience store was convicted Thursday of second-degree murder.

Byron Fowler, 32, was found guilty by a Jackson County jury of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the fatal shooting of Edmon E. Alexander III on Nov. 26, 2021.

Alexander was shot outside the Blue Valley Market in the 4300 block of Cleveland after telling a cashier inside that three people tried to rob him, according to court documents.

Surveillance video showed an encounter between Alexander and occupants of another vehicle after Alexander appeared to drop a large amount of money on the ground. He was seen retrieving a gun from his vehicle and firing gunshots at the car after it had left the parking lot, according to court documents.

Alexander waited inside the market for a friend, authorities have said. He was shot by what investigators determined were the people in the same car as before when he left the market.

Detectives tracked the vehicle to Byron Fowler’s brother, Bonzel Fowler, who was also charged along with his wife Tateona Jackson-Williams.

The brother allegedly told police Alexander shot at them and they returned to the area later. He described the shooting as an act of self defense.

Byron Fowler faces between 10 and 30 years in prison under Missouri law for the second-degree murder conviction. He is scheduled to be sentenced in June.

Bonzel Fowler and Jackson-Williams still have pending cases in Jackson County. Both face charges of second-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful weapon use.