Jackson County jury finds Kansas City man guilty in 2018 triple slaying

A Kansas City man was convicted Tuesday on three counts of murder and other violent felonies stemming from a shooting spree that began the morning of Oct. 7, 2018 and spanned across south Kansas City.

Issac J. Fisher, 39, was found guilty at the close of his jury trial on two counts of first-degree murder; one count of second-degree murder; six counts of armed criminal action; three counts of first-degree burglary; and two counts of felony child endangerment. The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office announced the outcome on Wednesday.

Prosecutors said Fisher went on a violent rampage where he targeted family members at three separate shooting scenes — two in Kansas City and one in Raytown — that left three dead and injured a 4-year-old. He was arrested the day of the shooting after an intense manhunt that began after police recognized the relationships between the victims and Fisher.

The first homicide victim, Angenette Hollins, 34, was found shot shortly after 9 a.m. inside a house in the 9000 block of Kentucky Avenue, The Star previously reported. She and Fisher had two children together, one of whom died in infancy.

Witnesses inside the house said Fisher arrived at the home and argued with Hollins. Moments later, a witness said she heard four or five gunshots and found Hollins on the bathroom floor.

Fisher arrived later that morning at a home on Laurel Avenue in Raytown, where he kicked in the door and then drove away in a second vehicle, a white Chevrolet Traverse, a witness told investigators.

Roughly 30 minutes after Hollins was killed, Raytown police responded to a triple shooting at a home in the 5700 block of Elm Avenue. Officers found three people shot inside the house.

One of the victims, Jarrin A. Walton, was reported to be Fisher’s step-brother, according to court documents. An adult and a 4-year-old girl also had been shot, while a 1-year-old was present but was not injured.

The third shooting scene was back in Kansas City near 112th Street and Eastern Avenue. Officers found Jason L. Jones on the front porch of his home. Authorities later identified Jones as Fisher’s cousin.

Under Missouri law, Fisher faces a mandatory minimum sentence of life in state prison without the possibility of parole on each first-degree murder conviction alone. He is scheduled to appear in Jackson County Circuit Court for sentencing on Dec. 19.

The Star’s Glenn E. Rice contributed to this report.