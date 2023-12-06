Jackson County pays $7.25 million to settle lawsuit over death of mentally ill inmate

Jackson County officials have paid $7.25 million to settle a federal lawsuit over the death of a mentally ill inmate who was kept in solitary confinement at a Southern Indiana county jail for nearly three weeks.

The amount is believed to be the largest settlement paid in Indiana over the death of a jail inmate, according to the Seattle law firm Budge & Heipt, PLLC, which represents the estate of Joshua McLemore. Steve Wagner, a Carmel attorney who's handled jail death cases across Indiana for 20 years, said he's not aware of any settlement amounts that even come close.

"The size of the settlement reflects the egregiousness of the jail's mistreatment of Josh," Ed Budge, an attorney for McLemore's estate, said in a statement. "The video we obtained shows a young man in severe mental and physical distress, with no ability to care for himself, being ignored by the people responsible for his safety and wellbeing. The video reveals a level of indifference and inhumanity that should never be tolerated in a modern jail."

Jackson County Sheriff Rick Meyer and attorneys who represented county officials didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

McLemore was locked naked in a small, windowless isolation cell for 20 days following his arrest July 20, 2021. The 29-year-old, who had a history of schizophrenia and substance abuse, died of multiple organ failure on Aug. 10, 2021. He'd lost almost 45 pounds.

Video surveillance showed McLemore talking and screaming incoherently throughout the three weeks he was kept in the cell. By early August 2021, he was lying on a thin, blue mattress surrounded by food scraps and pieces of Styrofoam. He was barely able to lift his head as a staffer helped him drink Gatorade from a straw. He died at a hospital a few days later.

McLemore barely ate, drank or slept during this those days, according to a federal lawsuit accusing jail officials of failing to provide adequate medical and mental health for McLemore.

Jackson County issued the payment on Nov. 7, said Hank Balson, who also represents McLemore's estate.

Raised in Long Beach, Mississippi, McLemore moved to Indiana in late 2020 and settled in Seymour, about halfway between Indianapolis and Louisville. He was taken to the hospital in July 2021 after a maintenance employee at his apartment found him lying on the floor, naked and confused. Police arrested him at the hospital after pulling a nurse's hair, according to court records.

McLemore's mother, Rhonda McLemore, died unexpectedly about a year and a half after losing her son.

Joshua McLemore is pictured with his mother, Rhonda McLemore. Joshua McLemore, who had a history of mental illness, died after he was kept in an isolation cell at Jackson County Jail for three weeks, according to a federal lawsuit alleging violation of his constitutional rights.

"More than anything, I want this to be a wake-up call to Jackson County and every other jail. That was also the goal of Josh’s late mother, Rhonda McLemore," Melita Ladner, McLemore's aunt, said in a statement. "No other person should be made to suffer as Josh did, and I hope other families will be spared from similar pain."

Across Indiana's jails, a crisis fueled by overcrowding, widespread staffing shortages and an influx of people with mental health and substance abuse problems has led to hundreds of deaths. More than 300 inmates died from 2010 to 2021, an IndyStar investigation found. Many, like McLemore, were held on low-level charges and had not yet had their day in court.

The case against the other defendants, Advanced Correctional Healthcare, Inc. and the jail's physician employed by the company, are still pending.

