Jackson County prosecutor dismisses charges against Keith Carnes, will not retry him

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday it will not seek to retry Keith Carnes, a Kansas City man whose conviction in a 2003 murder was set aside by the Missouri Supreme Court.

Carnes, 51, will be freed after the state’s highest court determined the prosecutor had failed to disclose evidence.

“We fully accept the Supreme Court’s finding,” the prosecutor’s office said in a statement Friday. “Our review of the evidence does not establish that Carnes is actually innocent; however, because the evidence is also insufficient to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt, we cannot retry Carnes. “

The prosecutor’s office said it had been reviewing the situation since the court announced its decision Tuesday.

Carnes was convicted of armed criminal action and first-degree murder in 2006 for the killing of 24-year-old Larry White.

Recanted statements

Two witnesses, Wendy Lockett and Lorraine Morrow, maintained for nearly a decade that Carnes chased White into the parking lot and shot him multiple times.

Lockett said she recognized Carnes because of his eye patch, which no other drug dealer she knew at the time had. But in 2014, Lockett recanted her testimony, alleging that she had been coerced into identifying Carnes. Morrow also recanted her testimony and recalled being pressured by then-Assistant Prosecutor Amy McGowan into identifying Carnes by saying other witnesses had pointed him out.

Reginald Thomas, who Morrow had identified in the original lineup, said he was with family during the night of the murder at the hearing.

McGowan also prosecuted the case of Ricky Kidd, a Kansas City man who spent 23 years behind bars for a double murder he did not commit. Kidd was exonerated and freed in 2019.

Further complicating Carnes’ case, Lockett testified in a 2021 court hearing that her original testimony actually was accurate and she was harassed into recanting by Carnes’ supporters.

At the same hearing, Morrow said she was suffering from too many medical conditions to remember the night of the murder clearly.

Another witness, Kermit O’Neal, said he was a friend of Carnes’ in 2003. He alleged that police intimidated him and attempted to “put words in his mouth” when recounting the night of the murder.

O’Neal said White had a heated exchange with another dealer about selling drugs on his property and warned him not to come back prior to the shooting.

The other dealer was not Carnes, according to O’Neal.