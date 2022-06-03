Jackson County prosecutor showed video of police shooting to select KC community leaders

A group of seven community leaders were shown body camera footage from the police shooting of 26-year-old Leonna Hale, according to two of the people present.

Hale was shot and seriously injured by two Kansas City police officers on May 27 in the parking lot of a Family Dollar store near Sixth Street and Prospect Avenue.

A witness said Hale was unarmed and heard her tell police she was pregnant.

The video, however, does not match up with the witness’ account.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker invited the seven community members to view the video on Wednesday morning, hours before she announced criminal charges against Hale, who was charged with unlawful firearm possession, exhibiting a firearm and resisting arrest.

“I really appreciate the prosecutors being transparent and welcoming us to see the video,” said Damon Daniel, president of the AdHoc Group Against Crime. “For me, it certainly cleared up a lot of the rumors that I had heard and things that people had said occurred.”

“I think this was a good first step in terms of bringing community organizations and leaders together where they can see for themselves and be able to go back to the community and share what they’ve seen as well.”

But it raises questions about why a select few were allowed to see the video and not the public at large. Michael Mansur, a spokesman for the prosecutor’s office said the body camera videos are evidence in a criminal case and the office has no current plans to release them.

On Thursday, Hale’s mother, along with civil and human rights activists, called on authorities to release the videos.

Daniel and Ronald Lindsay, pastor of the Concord Fortress of Hope Church in Kansas City, who was also present, said they were shown two body camera videos that lasted between 20 to 30 seconds.

They said they thought the charges against Hale were reasonable based on what the videos showed.

Hale was taken to a local hospital after the shooting. Her medical condition remained stable as of Wednesday.

Baker said in a statement Wednesday that the police body camera videos showed Hale “continually displayed a weapon during her encounter with police officers” before she was shot.

The prosecutor’s office also released an image showing Hale with what appeared to be a firearm in her right hand.

The police shooting is being investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The Star’s Glenn E. Rice contributed to this story.