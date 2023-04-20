Jackson County prosecutors to give update on Wednesday Kansas City police shooting

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office issued a statement Thursday saying prosecutors would provide an update on the investigation of a fatal police shooting the day before in Kansas City.

Prosecutors plan to release more information once the officer involved makes a statement to law enforcement, the statement said. The update is an effort “to provide appropriate transparency to the public while balancing a pending investigation.”

Prosecutors also hope to meet the family of the man who had been shot, according to the statement.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the shooting, per an agreement made between the agencies in 2020. Investigators were planning to review police body camera footage and interview any witnesses, according to Sgt. Bill Lowe with the MSHP.

Preliminary information showed officers responded to the 4900 block of East 27th Street around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday after receiving reports of a man acting erratically and pointing a gun at civilians, Lowe said Wednesday.

One caller allegedly said she saw the man walking up and down 27th Street and watched him point the gun, Lowe said. Investigators were working to contact her Wednesday afternoon.

Two officers who encountered the man in the street attempted to deescalate the situation by ordering him to drop the weapon, though he did not comply, Lowe said. An officer then shot the man within moments of arriving.

Police identified the man later that evening as 43-year-old Reginald E. Byers Jr.

No officers were injured, and two officers were placed on administrative leave — an automatic action in deadly uses of force.

Lowe said investigators would work to determine whether the man had pointed or fired the gun at the officers prior to shooting.