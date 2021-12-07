Jackson County residents arrested following pursuit

Dec. 7—SEYMOUR — Monday afternoon, December 6, 2021, two Freetown residents were arrested on numerous charges following a vehicle pursuit that spanned three counties.

The incident began at approximately 3 p.m. when Trooper Randel Miller attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a white Nissan passenger car on I-65 northbound near Seymour in Jackson County. The vehicle, being driven by Otha T. Bryant, 38, Freetown, fled from Trooper Miller at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle exited I-65 at the 55 mile marker onto Ind. 11 northbound. The vehicle traveled northbound into Bartholomew County before eventually traveling eastbound, crossing US 31, and entering Jennings County.

The vehicle traveled numerous county roads in the area, crossing US 31 two additional times.

During the pursuit, multiple troopers from the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post as well as officers from other area police departments assisted.

The vehicle eventually became disabled and came to a stop on CR 1000 W. in northwest Jennings County. Bryant and a female passenger, Rachel V. Fagan, 28, Freetown, were both taken into custody without further incident.

During a search of the vehicle, troopers located suspected methamphetamine. Bryant was arrested on charges of Resisting Law Enforcement in a Vehicle, Possession of Methamphetamine, Criminal Recklessness with a Vehicle, Reckless Driving, and Driving While Suspended.

Fagan was arrested on charges of Resisting Law Enforcement in a Vehicle, and Possession of Methamphetamine.

At the time of the incident, Bryant was also wanted on numerous warrants out of Jackson County.

Fagan was additionally wanted on a warrant out of Washington County.

Both Bryant and Fagan were transported to the Jackson County Jail where they were incarcerated pending their initial appearances in court.

The Indiana State Police was assisted by the Bartholomew County Sheriff's Department, Jackson County Sheriff's Department, and Jennings County Sheriff's Department. — Information provided