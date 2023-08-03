Jackson County sheriff candidates speak on drugs, violent crime and body cam footage

As the Aug. 8 Republican primary election approaches, four contenders are in the race for Jackson County sheriff. This vacancy arose after the former sheriff, Cong. Mike Ezell, retired in January.

The contenders are Robert Blocker, John Ledbetter, Louie Miller and Robbie O’Bryant, with no third-party or Democratic candidates running.

Each candidate shares a common focus on enhancing departmental training, promoting equal opportunities for female and minority officers, and ensuring the safety of Jackson County residents.

All four candidates spoke with Sun Herald to detail their platforms and outline their visions for the future role of the Sheriff in Jackson County.

Robert Blocker

Robert Blocker spent 27 years at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. He started as a volunteer in 1992 and became a full-time employee in 1996.

He later served as a corrections officer, drug interdiction officer, K-9 officer, assistant commander of the narcotics task force, criminal investigations, and as a patrol officer.

Having worked under four different sheriffs, Blocker said “I’ve seen it done the right way, and I’ve seen it done the wrong way.”

If elected sheriff, Blocker hopes to tackle the growing drug problem in Jackson county. Almost all criminal activity, including robberies and burglaries, are rooted in drugs, he told the Sun Herald.

“The narcotics task force needs to get out of the office and start arresting drug dealers,” said Blocker.

Blocker believes the biggest problem facing the JCSD is the lack of manpower on the streets.

“I live in the Hurley-Wade area. When I joined the department in 1992, there was one person that covered this area,” said Blocker. “Here we are 31 years later, the population has exploded, and there is still one man that covers this whole area. That is unacceptable.”

Blocker believes the county budget could be better allocated toward the Sheriff’s Department. He hopes this would allow for the creation of a full time DUI enforcement unit and possibly double the number of officers in the school systems.

He also thinks that body cam footage should be released immediately.

Blocker wants voters to know that he is self-funding his campaign and has no plans to use the platform to pursue a political career down the road.

“I want to make our county better for me and all the other citizens that live here,” said Blocker. “Because the Sheriff’s Department has taken a left-turn and we need to get it back on track.”

John Ledbetter

John Ledbetter is a lifelong resident of Jackson County and the grandson of former Jackson County Sheriff, John Ledbetter, who served from 1976 to 1984.

Ledbetter joined the JCSD as a deputy in 2001 and later joined the Pascagoula Police Department. During his 13 years with Pascagoula PD, he served as a motorcycle traffic officer, patrolman, and lieutenant.

Since 2014, Ledbetter has served as the chief deputy sheriff in Jackson County. He graduated from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia in 2019.

Ledbetter became the interim sheriff for Jackson County after Ezell’s retirement.

The first issue Ledbetter plans to address as sheriff is the rise in violent crime in Jackson County.

“Keeping the people of Jackson County safe, that’s the primary goal,” said Ledbetter. “We have to stay on top of it and take a proactive approach to it.”

He believes that JCSD employees should be given a pay raise. However, he noted that change should only be implemented when needed, not just for the sake of change.

Ledbetter believes that police body cam footage related to major crimes should be released with permission from the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation. Alternatively, he thinks that footage related to lesser incidents should be released at the District Attorney’s discretion.

Ledbetter believes he is the most qualified candidate for the job, and claims that his time as chief deputy and interim sheriff attests to that.

He also wants voters to know that he is an active member in other organizations within the community.

“I love Jackson County and I want to continue serving as sheriff for Jackson County,” said Ledbetter.

He is on the board of directors for the Rotary Club of Pascagoula and is currently the Commissioner of the Jackson County Emergency Communications District. He is also a former chairman of the Gulf Regional Planning Commission in Biloxi.

Louie Miller

Louie Miller is a 54-year resident of Jackson County and has 37 years of law enforcement experience.

He joined the Ocean Springs Police Department in 1983, later becoming captain of criminal investigations and chief of detectives. He also founded one of the first DARE programs in Mississippi and worked on the Jackson County Narcotics Task Force.

Miller graduated from the FBI National Academy in Quantico and was assigned to the FBI Safe Streets Task Force for over 10 years.

Miller believes that drug related crimes are one of the largest issues facing Jackson County and that such offenders usually transition into property and violent crime. Over the course of his career, Miller helped dismantle hundreds of methamphetamine labs across Jackson County.

“I’m gonna hold criminals accountable,” said Miller. “I hope to see the jail full of criminals that are off the streets.”

Miller also hopes to improve recruiting and funding in the Sheriff’s Department to get more boots on the ground.

He also believes that body cam footage should be released as soon as possible to improve transparency with the public.

“A good sheriff bridges the gap between the sheriff’s department and the community,” said Miller.

Miller wants voters to look at the resumes of each candidate and make a sound choice. He claims that the Sheriff’s Department is too large to lead without the proper experience.

Robbie O’Bryant

Robbie O’Bryant is a lifelong resident of Jackson County. His interest in law enforcement began when he joined the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department Youth Patrol in 1995 and later the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department Explorer Post 519 Program.

O’Bryant joined the Sheriff’s Department in 2003 as a part-time dispatcher and later graduated from the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officers Training Academy.

He would then serve in several different capacities such as patrol, criminal interdiction, narcotics division and traffic enforcement. He was named Patrol Officer of the Year in 2011 and 2018.

O’Bryant also attended the FBI Supervisor Leadership Institute Training Class in 2019 and is currently a police officer with Moss Point police.

One of the largest issues he plans to tackle as sheriff is the rise in drug related deaths and crimes. “Jackson County is top 3 in the state for drug-related deaths,” he said. “That is unacceptable.”

O’Bryant also believes that improving transparency with the public and community involvement is important. Therefore, he believes that body cam footage should be released as soon as possible.

“I am one of only one of two who has spent time out on the road in the county,” said O’Bryant. “I’m not a politician, so I’m going to be making decisions based off what I think is in the overall interest of the citizens.”

O’Bryant also believes his age is a benefit and that being the youngest candidate will help bring innovation and technology into the department. He also stated that this will help bring in new recruits and talent that can be trained to take over the role down the road.

O’Bryant also stressed that he will always be accessible to the public through telephone, email or in-person meetings. He also looks forward to building trust with the public and improving relationships he has made with the citizens of Jackson County.