Jackson County Sheriff investigates assault at underage Halloween party caught on video

Authorities released video Monday of an assault that occurred during an underage Halloween party, in which there appears to be an unconscious victim lying on the ground being kicked and stomped on by attackers.

The Jackson County Sheriff Office posted the video to its Facebook page in an attempt to identify the attackers, who were said to be juveniles and adults who showed up to the party uninvited. The juveniles involved were said to be from Blue Springs and attended school in the Blue Springs School District.

A little more than two hours after the initial post, the sheriff’s office updated the Facebook post saying that the individuals in the video had been identified.

The assault occurred about 2:30 a.m. Monday in the 9300 block of Jacob Lane, which is east of Missouri 7 highway and Northeast Colbern Road in unincorporated Jackson County.

Several juveniles and adults showed up uninvited and attacked the victim in the street, seriously injuring him, the sheriff office said.

Anyone with video or information about the assault is urged to contact detectives at 816-541-8017 Ext. 72231.