Jackson County warrant sweep seizes 500 grams of narcotics, 19 arrested, sheriff says

A Wednesday warrant sweep in Jackson County yielded the arrests of 19 people, according to a release from Jackson County Sheriff Janis Mangum.

The sweep was a joint operation between the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia Bureau of Investigation Region 11 and GBI ARDEO, Banks County Sheriff’s Office and their K-9 unit, the Department of Community Supervision and the Braselton Police Department with their K-9 unit.

Together, the agencies arrested nearly 20 people for charges ranging from probation violation to drunk driving and drug trafficking.

Through the sweep, deputies say they recovered 500 grams of narcotics, preventing the drugs from getting to buyers on the streets.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said the individuals listed below were arrested based on the following charges:

Cory Randall Fields, age 29, -Homer Road, Commerce - 3 Counts of Probation Violations, Barrow County, Gordon County, Madison County Original charges-Violation of the Sex Offender Registry

Jody Randall Fields, age 50,- Homer Road, Commerce -Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act. Trafficking Drugs.

Tommy Lee Clark, age 37, –Steeple Chase, Nicholson – 3 Counts of Probation Violation-Original Charge Possession of Firearm By a Convicted Felon, Obstruction, DWLS

Heather Leigh Wilson, age 34, – Autumn Drive, Nicholson – 2 Counts of Battery

Perry Roger Holliday, age 47, – Lebanon Church Road, Jefferson – Probation Violation-original charge possession of meth

Derrick Clifford Beauchamp, age 56, – Church Street, Nicholson – Probation Violation-original charge-hit and run

Jason Ray Hill, age 51 – Ila Road, Commerce-Violation of Georgia Controlled Substance Act. Trafficking Drugs.

Marty Allen Rogers, age 55 – Main Street, Talmo-Probation Violation.

Jarvis Diego Hunter, age 37 – Hillside Avenue, Jefferson- Barrow County Probation Violation- original charge Theft by Taking

Jamie Thomas Fowler, age 44, –Jefferson Terrace, Jefferson – Barrow County Probation Violation- original charge Possession of Meth

Tabitha Anne Boone, age 41, – Habersham County Failure to Appear – original charge DUI

Jimmy Dwight Love, age 62, – Forest Lakes Road, Pendergrass – Trafficking Drugs

Joyce Allison, age 49, – Homer Road, Commerce – Violation of Georgia Controlled Substance Act. Trafficking Drugs.

Candice Stewart, age 33, – Trotters Trace, Jefferson – Probation Violation- original charge Theft by Shoplifting

Justin Bo Thomas Fields, age 34, – Homer Road, Commerce – Violation of Georgia Controlled Substance Act, Obstruction, Probation Violation-original charge Aggravated Assault

Brently Griffith, age 22, – Homer Road, Commerce – Obstruction

Marquice Gillespie, age 32, – Hunter Road, Jefferson – 2 Counts of Probation Violation, Jackson and Barrow County – original charge Aggravated Assault, Terroristic Threats

Joshua Robinson, age 36, – Hammond Road, Jefferson – Probation Violation-original charge-Obstruction, DWLS, Tag Light

Mercedes Neeman, age 27, - Hwy 124 West, Jefferson – Hall County Failure to Appear, original charge-possession of amphetamine

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: