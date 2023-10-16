Jackson E. Danner, 23, is Topeka's 31st homicide victim of 2023

A man found fatally shot Sunday morning just south of Washburn University is Topeka's 31st homicide victim of 2023, breaking the capital city's record for a calendar year of 30, set in 2017. No arrests had been made.

Jackson E. Danner, 23, of Topeka, was found after police were called shortly after 9:30 a.m. Sunday to the 1600 block of S.W. 21st, where he was lying in a front yard, said Rosie Nichols, public safety communications specialist for Topeka's city government. All houses in that particular block are on the south side of the street.

Danner was pronounced deceased at the scene, Nichols said.

Officers temporarily blocked off traffic Sunday on S.W. 21st Street in the area involved.

Gunshot homicide is city's fifth in six days

Danner became Topeka's fifth gunshot homicide victim in six days. Police weren't saying if any of the cases appeared related.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The other victims were Lawrencia Perez-Belair, 4, fatally shot Saturday in the 400 block of N.E. Grattan Avenue; Damayah R. Calhoun, 17, fatally shot early Friday in the 600 block of S.E. Lawrence. Ra'Juan Spicer, 18, fatally shot early Wednesday evening in the 1200 block of S.W. Clay; and Victor Carlton, 17, fatally shot late Tuesday in the 2000 block of S.E. Pennsylvania Avenue.

Police have arrested a suspect in Lawrencia's death but not in connection with the shootings that killed Danner, Calhoun, Carlton or Spicer.

Topeka police ask for tips about recent homicides

Police asked anyone with information regarding any of the deaths to email telltpd @topeka.org or call the criminal investigations bureau of the Topeka Police Department at 785-368-9400.

Anonymous tips may be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or providing tips online

Contact Tim Hrenchir at threnchir@gannett.com or 785-213-5934.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Jackson Danner killed Sunday as Topeka records all-time homicide high