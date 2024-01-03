Jackson enacts curfew in effort to curb youth violence. When does it start? Who is affected?

In an effort to curb youth violence, a curfew for those under the age of 18 in Jackson has been approved by the Jackson City Council.

On weekdays, the curfew will be from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., while on weekends it will be from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m, according to Jackson's Code of Ordinances.

The ordinance also mandates that students must be in school from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday during the school year. Students found in violation will be subject to youth court laws, the ordinance states.

A parent who's child is found breaking the curfew will receive a written warning for the offense. After that, it will increase $25 for each subsequent offense — $25 for the first, $50 for the second, and so on.

The curfew will go into effect in 30 days on Feb. 2 and remain in effect until Jan. 1, 2025.

Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes proposed the new ordinance during the council's Wednesday meeting.

"We need to save these children. Too many of our children are involved in criminal activity. Too many are involved in being out 'til 1, 2 3 or 4 in the morning. Too many of our children are not going to school and they should be in school. We need to save our children," Stokes said after the meeting.

Stokes said the curfew will help cut down youth murders in the city, as well as help deter minors from becoming criminals.

These are the exceptions to the curfew ordinance:

Any time a minor is accompanied by an adult.

When accompanied by an adult authorized by a parent for a designated period and definite purpose, and within a designated space.

If the minor is on an errand for a parent, the curfew is extended until 12:30 a.m.

If the minor is legally employed.

Until 12:30 a.m., if the minor is on property directly adjacent to their home.

When returning home by a direct route and within 30 minutes of the termination of a school, religious or voluntary activity.

In the case of reasonable necessity, if that necessity has been communicated to Jackson Police Department by the minor’s parents.

When a minor, with parental consent, is traveling through the city via interstate.

Multiple community organizations and leaders came out in support of the curfew as a way to curb youth violence, which as seen an increase in the city.

James Hopkins, founder and CEO of local organization Reset Jackson, said he was in favor of the curfew because it would put more accountability on parents. He also said the city needs to "up the antes" with harsher penalties for those committing crimes.

James Hopkins, Reset Jackson founder and CEO, speaks in favor of a curfew for children under the age of 18 during the Jackson City Council meeting at Jackson City Hall in Jackson on Wednesday. The curfew was unanimously approved.

"If you're held accountable, if there are penalties for allowing your child to do whatever they want to do, then you're more likely to tighten up the grip on them," Hopkins said. "We know we can't stop it (youth violence), we can slow it down. If we do nothing, it's going to fester, it's going to grow, it's going to increase."

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba also spoke on the proposed curfew. While he leaned in favor of instating the curfew, the mayor also questioned if the city has the proper tools for the curfew to be meaningful and bring about change.

"What we've experienced in the past when we've enacted curfews is a police department that interacts with young people, detains them, often times tries to take them to a detention center which does not have the capacity to hold them, (and then) they are returned to the same homes that they walked out of in the first place," Lumumba said. "But that doesn't mean that a curfew in and of itself isn't necessarily a negative idea."

Jackson had a temporary curfew in 2021 due to a surge in violent crime.

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba discusses the curfew proposal during the Jackson City Council meeting at Jackson City Hall in Jackson on Wednesday. The council approved a curfew for children under the age of 18.

Lumumba recommended to the council curfew centers, an idea he got from the Baltimore, Maryland. Baltimore introduced a curfew over the summer.

"The curfew centers are not jail. It is not a detention center. It is not only a place that prepares our children for the criminal justice system," Lumumba said. "It is a center that has social work professionals there, that have people that when they (children) are taken to those centers, they can deal with the underlying challenges that led them on the streets in the first place."

New Parks and Recreation director approved

A new director of Jackson's Department of Parks and Recreation has been named.

Abram Muhammad, who was formerly the deputy director within the department, was unanimously approved by the Jackson City Council during their Wednesday meeting. The room was filled with Muhammad's friends, family and colleagues as he was confirmed.

Dr. Abram Muhammad walks out of the Jackson City Council meeting with his wife, Tracy, after being approved as the new director of the city's Department of Parks & Recreation during the meeting at Jackson City Hall in Jackson on Wednesday.

"What I can assure you council, citizens, all who are watching, that every time my feet are blessed to hit the floor, it will hit the floor with service in mind," Muhammad said. "I will always be honest, everybody knows my motto: I'm going to always be six and twelve, straight up and down, what you see is what you get. I'm not going to lie to you."

"I will not bring embarrassment upon myself, my family, this administration or this city," he continued. "I welcome any challenges, any uphill roads that may be brought to me...And I promise you, I will always, always, always see it through."

Muhammad was nominated by Lumumba, who commended Muhammad for being "community oriented" and working to include youth programs within the parks and rec department.

"It is my pleasure to present someone who has committed themselves to this effort of working to not only make facilities sufficient, but to have programming which truly speaks to and engages young people," Lumumba said.

The position was up for grabs after Ison Harris resigned. Harris worked as director for eight years.

Though a director has been found for parks and rec, the city has yet to find a much-needed director of the Department of Public Works. The position has been vacant since September after the man nominated, Khalid Woods, resigned for the second time.

City, Council continue attorney debate

Council members continued to discuss the possibility of hiring their own attorney, instead of using City Attorney Catoria Martin and her office.

A nearly two-hour closed session was held by council members to discuss the option of hiring an attorney, but no decision was made, according to Ward 6 Councilman and Council President Aaron Banks.

"It's still tabled," Banks said.

The council's quest for a new attorney sparked at the end of 2023 after multiple council members felt they weren't being represented fairly by Martin and her office.

Specifically, in the city's lawsuits with garbage company Richard's Disposal, who is suing due to being denied a long-term contract last April. Richard's is also suing in an effort to block the city's latest request for proposals for trash pick-up for 2024. Council members have asked Martin to request the judge to dismiss the lawsuits, but they are still ongoing.

