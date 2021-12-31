Jackson ends year of record violence with more than 150 homicides; most were gun deaths

2021 was Jackson's deadliest year ever, with 152 homicides as of Dec. 30.

The capital city surpassed its previous record of 130 homicides set in 2020. Most of the year's homicides were gun deaths.

Despite community uproar and multiple meetings by city and county leaders to discuss crime and find solutions, the city continues to struggle with how to slow, much less stop, the violence.

"We continue to work behind the scenes to tackle violent crime in Jackson," Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said in a statement. "We know the pandemic has increased the level of desperation that leads to violent crime across the nation, and Jackson has not been immune to that trend."

The mayor has attributed the city's high crime rate to multiple factors including the COVID-19 pandemic, systemic poverty, poor education and a lack of jobs.

December was the year's deadliest month, with 21 homicides as of Dec. 30, according to Clarion Ledger records. The second deadliest was June, with 18 homicides.

Law enforcement officials and other politicians say firearms are being used to settle disagreements stemming from family or neighborhood disputes.

Sometimes the crime is a group effort, as in the case of four men and one teenager charged in a spree of violent offenses.

Jackson police in December arrested and charged the men and a 17-year-old in connection with the shooting deaths of a woman who was eight months pregnant and her fetus. Officials said the suspects also are linked to at least seven carjackings, a robbery and five other homicides. Jackson police had been searching for the 17-year-old for months.

Four deaths in 2021 were connected to arson. One fire was intentionally set at a house on Lorraine Avenue and claimed the life of 22-year-old Lisa Newman, authorities said. Another arson fire burned down a home on North State Street used as a personal care facility. Three unidentified men were found dead there, said Jackson Deputy Fire Chief Cleotha Sanders Jr.

Efforts to reach Jackson Police Chief James Davis for comment for this story were unsuccessful.

The Jackson Police work the scene of a shooting in the 5800 block of Ridgewood Road, just north of Atkins Boulevard, in Jackson, Miss., during which one man was killed and a second injured Tuesday, April 19, 2021. The call came in shortly after 11 a.m.

Davis has said the police department is doing all it can by patrolling streets and answering calls, but interpersonal disputes are hard to predict and prevent.

The department is focused on recruitment to fill officer vacancies and get more officers out on patrol, Davis has said.

The Clarion Ledger reported in August 2020 the department was short 100 officers. In November, five officers graduated from the police academy's 65th/20th basic recruit class, WAPT reported, but it is unclear how many officer vacancies the department currently has.

Lumumba said the city will continue to increase the number of officers in the police department through recruitment and efforts to boost officer pay.

Even though the department is short on resources, Davis said recently Jackson police have solved more homicides than the national average, 51.29% in 2020, according to the Murder Accountability Project.

As of Nov. 18, Jackson police had solved 78 homicides, said Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn. At the time, the city had recorded 126 homicides.

Members of law enforcement and the Jackson community marched through downtown on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, to bring the community together to fight against violent crime in the capital city. As of Oct. 9, there have been 114 homicides, including 113 investigated by Jackson Police Department and one by the Hinds County Sheriff's Office.

Newly elected Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones, who took office in early December, vowed during his fall campaign to serve all county residents. He said the crime Jackson is experiencing can't be ignored.

The city set its previous homicide record of 130 in 2020, which it matched just after Thanksgiving.

When Jackson hit the grisly milestone, Lumumba said crime tends to rise during the holiday season and the Jackson Police Department would be out in full force with neighborhood patrols.

Despite the increase in visibility, December was especially violent, with 21 homicides as of Dec. 30.

"We also understand the holiday season can be particularly stressful for some individuals and families," he said. "Unfortunately, there’s often little police can do to prevent domestic and interpersonal violence, which is the majority of violent crime cases we see."

No cohesive plan for fighting crime

Several Jackson city council members have hosted town halls and summits to hear from residents about their experiences with crime and to try to come up with solutions to address it.

Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes said he will continue to host community gatherings in 2022 to gather ideas for stemming crime and suggestions for ways to make the community safe.

Concerned Jackson residents attend a crime summit at Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church in Jackson, Miss., Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. The summit was hosted by Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes.

Stokes in December proposed an ordinance to impose a youth curfew, which he sees as a way to combat crime. The council referred the ordinance to the law enforcement committee for review.

"We cannot continue to do nothing," Stokes said. "I think to do nothing should be considered a crime."

Stokes has proposed other ways to address crime, like having sheriff's deputies patrol the streets and establishing a facility for holding people charged with misdemeanor crimes. Neither have been approved.

Stokes also has suggested hiring social workers to help repair broken families and offering more reward money to those who share information about crimes with police, he said.

Jones said his responsibility as sheriff is to dedicate resources and form relationships and partnerships to effectively address crime in Jackson and in Hinds County. Part of that involves working with community organizations like schools, churches and nonprofits, he said.

Lumumba said every homicide that occurs in the city is heartbreaking and he mourns for those affected by the tragedies.

"It will take all of us working together, city, county, state and federal leaders, civic leaders, and the community itself, to successfully root out the scourge of violent crime in our city," he said.

