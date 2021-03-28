Jackson faces more than 45 years

Jessica Farrish, The Register-Herald, Beckley, W.Va.
Mar. 28—A 28-year-old Charleston man who shot to death a Summers County man outside Pet Supplies Plus in May faces more than 45 years in prison, Raleigh County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Brian Parsons confirmed Friday.

Raleigh Circuit Court Judge Robert Burnside issued the sentence Friday.

Raleigh County jurors found Tremaine Jackson guilty on March 5 of first-degree murder and three other charges related to the shooting death of Troy Lee Williams in the pet shop parking lot. At trial, three women who were in the car with Jackson testified that the four had driven down from Charleston to "finesse" Williams, or to try to sell him faux drugs for around $6,000.

Two of the women in the vehicle said they had not actually watched as Jackson shot Williams.

The mother of Jackson's children, Arina Kersey, told jurors that she had seen Jackson fire the fatal shot, however.

Defense attorney Chris Kostenko had argued that testimony from other witnesses suggested Kersey had threatened Williams with the gun seconds before his death.

Another witness, a Walmart worker, testified in Raleigh Circuit Court that he had been in the Pet Supplies Plus parking lot during his lunch break and had seen two men outside the cars and watched as one man was shot. The other man entered a white vehicle, which then left the lot, he testified.

Jackson had received probation after shooting to death a Charleston man in 2015. Although Kanawha County prosecutors tried Jackson two times for murder in the Charleston shooting, the judge at both trials declared mistrials. Prosecutors offered a plea deal in 2017, which Jackson accepted.

He was on probation when he murdered Williams in Beckley.

Parsons was not permitted to present all evidence of the Charleston shooting during Jackson's trial in Raleigh Circuit Court.

During the trial, he had focused heavily on witness testimony.

