Jackson family: Traffic stop turned violent at hands of Madison County deputy

A Jackson family is claiming assault after what was supposed to be a routine traffic stop turned violent at the hands of a Madison County Sheriff's deputy in the early morning hours of July 7.

In a press conference held at the Jackson-Madison County branch of the NAACP on July 26, the family, alongside their attorney Marcus Lipham, discussed the incident and how their experience has continued to haunt them.

The Jackson Sun, along with other news outlets, have submitted records requests to the sheriff's department that could not be fulfilled due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office released two statements on July 12 and July 26, detailing that it is their policy to "refrain from discussing open investigations."

Ashley Thomas comforts her brother Reem Cooper as he talks about the physiological effect his encounter with Madison County deputies during the Jackson-Madison County NAACP Press Conference on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

The family shared their account of what happened that night.

Family details a 'life-changing' night

At approximately 2 a.m., Reem Cooper, his sister Ashley Thomas, and Cooper's 15-year-old son Remington made a trip to the Walgreens on the corner of Campbell Street and Highland Avenue to pick up Cooper's medication.

Before making their way back home, Cooper recalled seeing officers, who he believed to be observing his family at Walgreens, sitting in their vehicle across the street in the CVS parking lot.

As the rain poured down, he added that the inclement weather along with the bright lights beaming from the deputy's car as he passed him, made it difficult to see which lane he was in. When Cooper veered out of a lane, in what he noted as "the passage that was safest," he noticed the deputy's car begin to tail him.

Lawyer Marcus Lipham speaks with Ashley Thomas, Reem Cooper's sister, as JMC NAACP President Harrell Carter speaks during the Jackson-Madison County NAACP Press Conference on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

Upon pulling over, he detailed Deputy Nickell's demeanor as being "immediately aggressive."

Cooper, who suffers from a heart condition, asked the deputy to get a supervisor after approaching the driver's side window, according to Thomas who was sitting in the passenger seat. The deputy refused and removed Cooper from the car.

"And to Jacob Nickell, at the moment my brother said 'I have a heart condition, can you get a supervisor please?', not only did they immediately take the taser and go right to my brother's chest, taser to skin, and tase him repeatedly," she said. "If you would've stopped my brother's heart, which he could have, then what would we have done?"

With tears in her eyes, Thomas described the early morning of July 7 as "life-changing."

"It shouldn't have happened to us and I don't want you to feel that this is something to be normalized," she said. "That going to the store just to get some medicine, as we were, is something to be criminalized. I can tell you that the actions of that officer that night were tremendously excessive. The force that was used against me and my family, against my brother, was horrific to me."

Cooper described the force that Deputy Nickell used to put his hands behind his back as comparable to "twisting a door knob to its fullest extent."

Cooper's teenage son Remington was also pulled from the car and assaulted.

Ashley Thomas, sister of Reem Cooper, speaks during the Jackson-Madison County NAACP Press Conference addressing police behavior on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

"My nephew is not the same anymore. A little boy who had to experience being a criminal. Thrown to the ground, arrested, tased. Tase marks on his little body," Thomas said.

She added that in addition to being scared of what may happen next to his father, Remington has had difficulty sleeping and "jumps at everything."

In addition to the ongoing medical issues and inherent bills, Thomas noted that the psychological impact of the incident has been the most significant. Though the family is pursuing legal action, there is little that can be done while the sheriff's investigation remains open.

"The mental crumbs that we have to piece together, I don't believe that we can because we will never forget that night," she said.

Family claims deputy's pattern of abuse

Deputy Jacob Nickell, one of two deputies involved in the Cooper incident, has had a history of similar behavior, according to Lipham.

"I have an extensive history with this deputy, and it's not good," he said. "He's displayed these types of behaviors in other situations."

Lawyer Marcus Lipham speaks during the Jackson-Madison County NAACP Press Conference addressing police behavior on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

He went on to detail two prior situations where Deputy Nickell similarly used excessive force, leading him to subsequently bring the cases involving the deputy's actions to the attention of the district attorney.

In sharing other incidents, Lipham explained that Nickell has been able to avoid consequences for his use of force by operating under the guise that is a direct result of a suspect evading or resisting arrest, even if that is not the truth.

"I would suggest that if the sheriff's department and the district attorney go to each incident that this deputy is involved in where there is a charge of resisting arrest or evading arrest, they'll find that there is more and more of these types of situations of excessive force," Lipham said.

Lipham suggested that the district attorney seek assistance from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) to do an independent investigation of the sheriff's office to ensure "a fair opinion of what needs to be done to correct these actions of these officers."

"In my opinion, he should be in jail. Force is sanctioned by law, and if it's not sanctioned force, it's an assault. He should have went to jail," he said.

Madison County Sheriff's Office: An 'internal investigation'

After the family filed a formal complaint with the sheriff's office on July 11, the department released a statement on July 12 describing the complaint as having "immediately triggered an automatic internal investigation" and concluding with the assurance that "transparency, accountability, and maintaining the trust of our community are of the utmost importance to the Madison County Sheriff's Office."

Ashley Thomas hugs her brother Reem Cooper after the end of the Jackson-Madison County NAACP Press Conference addressing police behavior on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

Approximately 40 minutes before the NAACP held its press conference for the family on the morning of July 26, the department released an additional statement, once again noting that though the Cooper investigation remains in progress and that further details cannot be provided, its anticipated conclusion would be the following week.

"Rest assured that as soon as the internal investigation is concluded, and the District Attorney has had the opportunity to review the findings, the Madison County Sheriff's Office will provide a comprehensive update to the media and the public."

One month after its expected completion, the investigation remains in progress as of Aug. 24.

"I'd like to see something done about this matter," Cooper said in his final statement. "It was unjust."

This article originally appeared on Jackson Sun: Traffic stop turned violent at hand of Madison Co. deputy, family says