Jackson FBI agent shot, $50,000 reward offered

Jun. 28—TUPELO — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a $50,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a man suspected of shooting a FBI agent Saturday night in Jackson.

According to the FBI, Demario Lamar Cotton, 38, of Jackson, is accused of assaulting a federal law enforcement officer around 10:45 p.m. June 26. According to reports, the agents was assisting the Jackson police conduct an operation. When Cotton was pulled over, he reportedly got out of his SUV and started shooting at officers.

Cotton was charged in a two-count criminal complaint filed Monday in United States District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi, and a federal arrest warrant was issued by a United States Magistrate Judge.

Cotton is charged with one count of assaulting, resisting, or impeding a federal law enforcement officer, who was engaged in the performance of official duties, by use of a deadly weapon and one count of using, carrying, discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, that is assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers.

Cotton is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324) or at tips.fbi.gov.

