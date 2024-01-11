Jackson, Flowood under boil water notices due to E. coli, MSDH says. JXN Water disputes

The City of Jackson and Flowood are under a boil water notice issued Thursday afternoon by the Mississippi State Department of Health, but JXN Water plans to dispute the state's lab results.

MSDH said testing found samplings of E. coli bacteria in water test results.

JXN Water, the company headed by federally appointed Third-Party Water Administrator Ted Henifin, who is in charge of Jackson's water system, believes the state's notice to be in error, according to a JXN Water press release. They plan to host a press conference at 3 p.m. Thursday to dispute the notice.

"Health officials strongly recommend that all water be boiled vigorously for 1 minute before it is consumed. The precaution will last at least two full days and water system officials will be immediately notified when the boil water alert is lifted," the MSDH website states.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Jackson, Flowood under boil water notice. See why