Jackson found guilty in 2020 shooting

Mar. 1—LIMA — Jurors deliberated for less than three hours Wednesday before finding Oliver Jackson guilty of two counts of felonious assault and one count of having weapons under disability in connection with a Feb. 29, 2020, shooting that took place at Harry's Hideaway in Lima.

It was there that prosecutors said Jackson shot Stephen Shawn Snyder in the leg during an ongoing dispute between Jackson and Michael Nees, the only eyewitness to the incident. Nees testified Monday that he went into the parking lot of the North Cable Road bar at Jackson's invitation, with Snyder following behind, with the goal of settling a week-long dispute.

Nees testified that as he and Snyder went into the parking lot, Jackson got into his car, backed it up and angled it slightly so the driver's side was facing the two men.

"At that point Shawn (Snyder) called him a 'bitch,' and Oliver shot him," Nees testified.

Snyder was treated for his injuries at a local hospital but then fled from authorities. He was subpoenaed to testify at Jackson's trial but failed to appear.

Two of the felonious assault charges for which Jackson was found guilty were directly related to the shooting of Snyder. A verdict of not guilty was returned by jurors on a third felonious assault charge that alleged Jackson discharged or threatened to discharge his weapon in Nees' direction.

Testimony in the two-day trial wrapped up before noon Tuesday in Allen County Common Pleas Court, with Lima Police Department Detective Brian Snyder on the witness stand. It was the day's first witness whose testimony may have been the most damning to the defense.

Joshua Gould, an employee at Army's Auto Wrecking, testified that a vehicle believed by investigators to have been involved in the shooting at Harry's was impounded at the wrecker shop the day after the incident. Gould said he received a Snapchat message from Jackson, whom he said he had known "for a couple of years," asking him to remove certain items from the vehicle.

"Gun-related items?" asked Assistant Allen County Prosecutor Kyle Thines.

"Yes," Gould replied.

LPD's Snyder, during his time on the witness stand, testified Gould told police that Jackson had asked him to retrieve a shell casing and ammunition from the vehicle. Gould declined that request and reported it to investigators. The detective said no casings were located, but some ammunition was found in the vehicle's trunk.

Defense attorney Thomas Lucente called no witnesses during the trial. During his closing arguments to jurors, he did attempt to discredit the state's lone eyewitness in the case.

"The state has one witness, no bullets, no gun, no DNA and an alleged victim who fled the scene and didn't even care enough to come in here and testify," Lucente said. "And their one witness, Mr. Nees, testified that he ran away when the first shots were fired yet claims he saw Mr. Jackson point a gun at him. His story doesn't make sense."

Lucente then asked jurors to consider his "alternate theory" that there was a passenger in Jackson's car at the time of the shooting.

"The state has not proven beyond a reasonable doubt that Mr. Jackson was the shooter. It's your burden to decide, but I don't think you have a choice but to find my client not guilty," the attorney said.

Jackson will be sentenced April 7 on the two second-degree felony felonious assault charges, each of which include three-year firearm specifications, and the third-degree felony weapons under disability charge.

Reach J Swygart at 567-242-0464.