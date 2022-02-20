Jackson heads to court in Cross Village conspiracy-fueled plot

Feb. 20—CROSS VILLAGE — A woman who faces fraud charges after she was accused of plotting to "clone" voting data from a ballot tabulator is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in 90th District Court, though some local officials say they're frustrated no one has yet been charged in a related break in.

"I feel like everyone in the judicial system is just trying to cover it up," Cross Village Township Clerk Diana Keller said. "They should be bringing in people who were there, and asking them why they were there, under oath."

Tera Jackson of Petoskey was arrested in October on felony charges of fraud and unauthorized access of a computer related to an incident at the township hall Jan. 14, 2021, court records show.

Jackson is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing.

Witnesses, including Township Trustee Howard Wood, told police Jackson said she worked for Sidney Powell and a so-called "Election Integrity Commission" and needed them to "clone" or back up data on the township's ballot tabulator before it was "wiped clean."

Powell is a New York attorney known for espousing conspiracy theories and who once worked with former President Donald Trump's attorney, Rudy Giuliani, on behalf of Trump in failed election-challenging legal efforts.

The Election Integrity Commission is not a legitimate U.S. government agency, records show, but Wood said he didn't know that, and feels like he was used by Jackson.

"I was used and flat out lied to," Wood said Friday, explaining when he told Jackson he wouldn't assist in accessing the tabulator without law enforcement present, she said she'd taken care of that.

"A little while later, here comes these guys, Allan and the other fella," Wood said, of meeting two men at his house on Jan. 14, 2021. "And the other fella had a tactical vest on and it said 'POLICE' on it, so what am I supposed to believe?"

Accompanying Wood from his house to the township hall that day were Allan Coveyou, a Petoskey computer technician, and a man police identified as Michael Bernard Starkey, who police reports say was armed and wearing a bulletproof vest.

Wood said Starkey had a white strip of fabric with the word "POLICE" printed in black letters, attached to a pocket on his vest which he removed before the men went to the township hall, where they told Keller they were there to access the tabulator.

Keller objected to this request, stalled for time and said while no one overtly threatened her, she was afraid for her safety.

Coveyou said it was never his intention to intimidate anyone and Wood agreed.

"She shouldn't have to be afraid," Wood said. "I feel bad about that and if I could make it up to her, I would."

The phone number for Starkey listed in police reports has been disconnected; a notation next to Starkey's name in an Emmet County Sheriff's Office police report notes "not a LE officer."

Deputy Mark Hazen said it was Starkey who met him at the township hall, also known as the Cross Village Community Center, and Starkey who explained he and Coveyou were there to gather information from the voting machine.

"Michael explained he and Allan had been contracted by the Department of Defense to collect the stored data on the voting machine for Cross Village Township," Hazen wrote in his officer narrative of the incident. "Michael advised his role in the partnership was to be a witness to Allan retrieving the data from the machine and also provide security detail."

A later notation by another Emmet County officer, Detective Matt Leirstein, stated Starkey said it was Jackson who invoked the Department of Defense and not him or Allen.

Starkey called police after the men discovered the room where the tabulator was stored had been broken into, though Wood now says he thinks there was no break in, the door was simply left unlocked.

Keller disputes this.

"Just because there wasn't a lot of damage doesn't mean it wasn't broken into," Keller said, adding someone opened the deadbolt, left it extended and tried to remove the screws attaching the door handle to the door.

It's possible someone tried to make it look like the room had been broken into and had actually used a key to get in, but either way the room was accessed without permission and screws on the tabulator were stripped, she said.

No data was compromised, however, because the ballot tabulator, manufactured by Election Systems & Software, only counts ballots, it doesn't store data, Keller said.

Keller also said she didn't believe it was a coincidence that a roller on the machine was scheduled to be cleaned the next day by Brian Stark, a certified ESS technician.

"When he called to set that up, he said he'd had a hard time reaching me and that I hadn't answered his messages," Keller said, adding she hadn't received messages from Stark and expressed concern they went to the township's previous clerk, Priscilla Sweet.

Wood said Sweet and Keller have a contentious relationship, after the pair faced off in the last election, which Keller won.

Sweet did not return calls seeking comment, though police records show she was among those interviewed on scene by law enforcement, after she and two other women, sisters Tiera and Tawnya Morse of Harbor Springs, also arrived at the township hall the day of the incident.

In two interviews with Detective Leirstein, Sweet confirmed she had heard from Stark of ES&S about conducting maintenance on the tabulator.

"I asked Pricilla about Tera's views and she indicated she told Tera about Brian from ES&S and how he wanted to clean the machine," a supplemental report by Leirstein of a Jan. 20, 2021 interview with Sweet states.

"Priscilla added that Brian telling her about cleaning the machine concerned her, because she didn't know what he meant by cleaning or wiping the machine," Leirstein's report states, though Sweet said Jackson never told her about any plans to send men to back up data.

A week later, Deputy Hazen interviewed Jackson over the phone, where reports say she espoused several conspiracy theories about voter fraud.

"Tera advised she sent Allan James Coveyou and Michael Bernard-Gerard Starkey to the Cross Village Community Center to obtain a copy of the voting data from the voting machines," Hazen wrote in his supplementary report. "Tera informed she did this because she had learned ES&S and/or Dominion were going to wipe the machine in the near future."

Dominion does not service any voting equipment in Emmet County, according to the company's website.

Investigators also interviewed Stark, who confirmed he works for ES&S and services voting equipment in Emmet County, which he clears through county offices.

Stark also said he did leave a voicemail for Sweet, which was never returned.

Cross Village's tabulator has since been returned to ES&S, Keller said, and while it might be mechanically operational, she wants voters to feel secure and won't use it again.

If no one is prosecuted for the break in, Keller said, it's unlikely the township will be reimbursed for the cost of a new tabulator, which could run as much as $5,000.