Jackson offered COVID vaccine appointments Wednesday. They were gone in 25 minutes

Jackson Health System announced Wednesday at 8:10 a.m. via Twitter that it was accepting COVID-19 vaccination appointments, for people 65 and over who live in the U.S., in the next 15 minutes. The site was operational five minutes later.

By 8:40 a.m., Jackson’s COVID vaccine site said all appointments had been filled.

That’s a repeat of Monday morning, when Jackson made the same announcement at almost the same time and appointments filled up in a half-hour. Jackson is requiring proof of U.S. residency when senior citizens show up for an appointment.

This comes one day after Baptist Health canceled first-dose vaccine appointments after Wednesday, citing lack of vaccine availability.

An earlier version of this story listed an incorrect requirement. Jackson says it is limiting appointments to people who live in the U.S.