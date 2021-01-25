Jackson opened COVID vaccine appointment slots on Monday. They were gone in 16 minutes

David J. Neal

Jackson Health System’s COVID-19 vaccine website was open for appointments at 8:58 a.m. Monday, three minutes after Jackson alerted the public via Twitter.

And, 16 minutes later, the website said the slots were filled.

For the many Miami area residents 65 and over seekind vaccine appointments, perhaps the only solace in this daily frustration can be Jackson’s consistency. It’s been tweeting daily between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. a 15-minute warning that it will start accepting appointments. Sometimes, as was the case Sunday, Jackson does so between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. also.

But slots tend to fill up quickly and the system hasn’t been without its technological difficulties.

