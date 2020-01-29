Jackson Healthcare's LoveLifts Village Expands as More Non-Profit Organizations Become Tenants and Call It Home

Mission Increase, Birds on a Wire and Predisan Health Ministries Open Offices in LoveLifts Village

ATLANTA, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackson Healthcare®, a family of highly-specialized healthcare staffing, search and technology companies, today announced that three new non-profit organizations—Mission Increase, Birds on a Wire and Predisan Health Ministries—have become tenants and part of the LoveLifts Village℠ community located on its corporate campus in the heart of Alpharetta, Georgia.

LoveLifts Village, which was launched in 2019, is designed to provide co-working and dedicated office space with flexible lease terms for local non-profit organizations. In this environment, they can advance their missions of serving others in a space that fosters collaboration and community with like-minded organizations. Nonprofits based in LoveLifts Village are part of Jackson Healthcare's secure campus and have access to its state-of-the art amenities.

"As local area non-profit organizations continue to hand pick LoveLifts Village as their workplace, they can collaborate with and work alongside organizations that share a commitment to serving others," said Shane Jackson, president of Jackson Healthcare. "We're delighted to welcome our newest tenants—Mission Increase, Birds on a Wire and Predisan Health Ministries—and look forward to others that will join this community in the coming months."

Mission Increase, which provides teaching, coaching and consulting to help Christian ministries grow, works around the country to achieve its vision of having every ministry fully funded. The organization opened its metro Atlanta office in LoveLifts Village. "LoveLifts Village really is a prophetic name," shared Beth Bennet, Atlanta area director for Mission Increase. "Working in this environment, where we can collaborate with other non-profits, helps us feel supported and lifted in ways that we could have never imagined. It is such a joy to come to work every day."

Birds on a Wire, founded and led by Karen Stubbs, is a ministry that equips and encourages moms in their journey of motherhood. The organization, which opened its office in LoveLifts Village, provides podcasts, devotionals, individual and group curriculums, and small and large-group events in support of moms in all stages of motherhood. "LoveLifts Village is an encouraging and warm environment where we have the opportunity to work with other organizations that have similar visions and passions," said Stubbs. "It's also convenient and offers amazing amenities that we would never be able to have access to in other office settings."

Predisan Health Ministries, led by Dr. Amanda Madrid, CEO, is a Christian healthcare organization that partners with donors, volunteers, and other institutions and communities to provide health services, education, spiritual development and collaborative community development for the people of Catacamas, Honduras and dozens of nearby rural areas. Predisan selected LoveLifts Village for its headquarters. "All of the organizations in LoveLifts Village are dedicated to helping others in some way, shape or form. Not only can we talk with their staff members to learn about what they are doing, we also can bounce ideas off of each other," added Morgan Alexander, director of administration and communication at Predisan. "LoveLifts Village is a great coworking space where organizations are surrounded by those with like minds and helping hearts."