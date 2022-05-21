Jackson Heidesch had an emotional day, having to re-run the 800 and winning a state title
Jackson Heidesch had an emotional day, having to re-run the 800 and winning a state title.
Jackson Heidesch had an emotional day, having to re-run the 800 and winning a state title.
With around 300 participants, the group failed to break the current Wobble world record of 2,241 participants dancing in Cincinnati in 2014.
Rolling applause, and lots of it, greeted Ruben Östlund and the cast of Triangle Of Sadness as they entered the Cannes press conference this morning. Call it cathartic for a global audience that’s been mired too long by Covid, inflation, and the dreariness of the Ukraine war. Cannes is notorious for its somber, three year hour […]
It is the final day of the 2022 Iowa high school state track and field meet and there are plenty of state titles that will be awarded on Saturday.
The Class 4A boys 800-meter race is still technically not finished after a collision, a fall, a disqualification and now a re-run.
STORY: In the Spanish capital, workers battled the heat with lots of water and spending time under shade.Madrid residents were seeing at bars terraces fighting the heat with cold drinks.On Friday, May temperature records were broken in the city of Jaen, Andalusia, which recorded 40 Celsius (104 Farenheit).National weather agency AEMET said average temperatures in the city were 16C higher than average for this time of year.Spain's weather agency did not consider the episode as a heatwave so far in the “strict climatological sense” as conditions must include more than 10 % of the territory affected, last three or more days and temperatures within 5% of the highest temperatures in July and August.The fire risk level on Friday was “very high” and “extreme” in different parts of the country.
Raiders tight end Darren Waller thinks great things are in store for Falcons wide receiver Bryan Edwards.
In this Yankees vs White Sox post game news conference, Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson talks about the benches clearing incident involving him and White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson.
Nick Saban has a problem with the new "business model" for college football players. But we don't see him complaining about making $10 million a year.
Former Arizona State wide receiver Ricky Pearsall committed to Florida over Oregon on Saturday.
The best things in life are free, but we could all use some extra cash. Let us lead you to the land of green with our daily finance horoscope!
CDC via Associated PressAs if one pandemic weren’t enough, a dangerous new virus is spreading all over the world. Starting around two weeks ago, monkeypox—a pathogen that originated in West and Central Africa and causes flu-like symptoms and a rash—cropped up in places where it’s not usually found.Portugal, Spain, and the United Kingdom have reported a few dozen cases between them. And now the United States. Authorities in Massachusetts detected the infection Tuesday night, and the U.S. Centers
Country star Blake Shelton admitted he wasn’t sure what to expect at Texas Motor Speedway set.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has dramatically altered the energy landscape. Pipeline companies are starting to benefit from this shift. EnLink Midstream (NYSE: ENLC) and MPLX (NYSE: MPLX) were recent beneficiaries of these improving market conditions, and they could now have more fuel to grow their high-yield dividends in the future.
Steph Curry appeared to say night night to the Dallas Mavericks to close out Game 2. Ja Morant enjoyed it as much as Dub Nation.
President Biden on Saturday signed legislation to support Ukraine with an additional $40 billion in U.S. assistance as the Russian invasion approaches its fourth month. The legislation, which was passed by Congress with bipartisan support, deepens the U.S. commitment to Ukraine at a time of uncertainty about the war's future. Ukraine has successfully defended Kyiv, and Russia has refocused its offensive on the country's east, but American officials warn of the potential for a prolonged conflict.
Series has not been giving a date
Bickering with DeAngelo from the bench, chirping at Domi and the Hurricanes during the press conference.
Clowney spoke highly of Cleveland to Watson before the QB waived his no trade clause and took less money and years to return to the team:
The incident caused both the White Sox and Yankees benches to clear in the middle of the game.
NBA ponders next move as escalating fines, now up to $100,000, haven't seemed to deter Dallas bench players from standing up during playoffs.