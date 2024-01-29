Jackson Hill: CHRISTUS Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute Athlete of the Week
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Jackson Hill is our Christus Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute Athlete of the Week
.Lizzy Still: CHRISTUS Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute Athlete of the Week
He is a student-athlete from All Saints.
Watch the video above to see all that he has accomplished, and once again congrats to Jackson.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.